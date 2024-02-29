FASTag KYC Deadline Is February 29; Update Now To Avoid Deactivation
Failure to meet this deadline will result in deactivation of the FASTag. The deadline was extended from January 31, giving users additional time to comply.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative. The initiative emphasises the use of a single FASTag for each vehicle, discouraging the practice of using one FASTag for multiple vehicles and vice versa.
As a crucial component of this initiative, the NHAI has set a deadline of February 29, for the completion of Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures for all FASTag users. Failure to meet this deadline will result in deactivation of the FASTag. The deadline was extended from January 31, giving users additional time to comply.
Here's how users can update their FASTag KYC, both online and offline:
How To Update FASTag KYC?
Visit https://ihmcl.co.in/
Log in using your registered mobile number
Go to "My Profile" and select "KYC"
Follow the instructions and submit the required documents
Online via your bank's website:
Visit https://www.npci.org.in/what-we-do/netc-fastag/product-overview.
Choose your issuing bank.
Log in to your bank's FASTag portal.
Follow the instructions to update your KYC.
Offline via your bank:
Visit your FASTag issuing bank with your PAN, ID proof, address proof, and passport-sized photograph.
Request a FASTag KYC form and submit it with the required documents.
Documents Required for FASTag KYC Update
Documents required for FASTag KYC include a valid passport, driver's license, voter ID, PAN card, Aadhaar card, NREGA job card, and Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC).
How To Check FASTag KYC Status?
To check FASTag KYC status, users can log in to https://ihmcl.co.in/ and go to "My Profile".
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Regarding FASTag KYC:
What happens if I don't complete KYC?
Answer: Your FASTag will be deactivated.
How can I check my KYC status?
Answer: You can check it via the NHAI website or your bank's website.
Can I do KYC online?
Yes, you can complete KYC online through the NHAI website or your bank's website.
How long does KYC approval take?
Anwer: Usually, it takes seven working days.
State-owned NHAI is likely to extend 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative compliance deadline to March-end, in view of the problems being faced by Paytm FASTag users, news agency PTI reported.
"In view of the Patym crisis, the FASTAg users may be given more time to shift to one vehicle-one FASTag norm," the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.