FASTag KYC Deadline Is February 29; Update Now To Avoid Deactivation

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative. The initiative emphasises the use of a single FASTag for each vehicle, discouraging the practice of using one FASTag for multiple vehicles and vice versa.

As a crucial component of this initiative, the NHAI has set a deadline of February 29, for the completion of Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures for all FASTag users. Failure to meet this deadline will result in deactivation of the FASTag. The deadline was extended from January 31, giving users additional time to comply.

Here's how users can update their FASTag KYC, both online and offline: