2024 Mahindra XUV700 Launched In India; Check Price, Variants And Other Details

Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled the 2024 XUV700 with several new additional features.

Since its launch in August 2021, the XUV700 has surpassed 1.4 Lakh units in sales, making it the fastest product in Mahindra’s portfolio to achieve this milestone, the company said in a statement.

One of the most notable additions to the XUV700 line-up is the introduction of a six-seater variant featuring captain seats in the middle row, which is available in the higher-end variants.