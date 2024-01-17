2024 Mahindra XUV700 Launched In India; Check Price, Variants And Other Details
One of the most notable additions to the XUV700 line-up is the introduction of a six-seater variant featuring captain seats in the middle row, which is available in the higher-end variants.
Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled the 2024 XUV700 with several new additional features.
Since its launch in August 2021, the XUV700 has surpassed 1.4 Lakh units in sales, making it the fastest product in Mahindra’s portfolio to achieve this milestone, the company said in a statement.
One of the most notable additions to the XUV700 line-up is the introduction of a six-seater variant featuring captain seats in the middle row, which is available in the higher-end variants.
2024 Mahindra XUV700 Variants And Prices:
The 2024 XUV700 comes in five variants – MX, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L. The ex-showroom starting prices range from Rs 13.99 lakh for the MX variant to Rs 23.99 lakh for the top-end AX7L variant.
Mahindra XUV700 Features
The Adrenox suite, with 83 connected car features, now includes 13 new additions. Features include firmware over-the-air (FOTA) capabilities for seamless software updates, prognosis for timely service updates, and the M lens feature allowing drivers to scan buttons and tell-tale lights for instant information. Access to these features requires an active Adrenox subscription.
2024 Mahindra XUV700 Availability and Bookings
Bookings for the 2024 XUV700 opened on January 15. It will be available in dealerships across India from January 25.