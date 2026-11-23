The Indian stock market witnessed sharp profit booking on Monday, with the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, declining nearly 1%, weighed down by heavy selling in banking and metal stocks.

The Sensex fell 751.96 points, or 0.90%, to 83,167.75, while the Nifty 50 declined 234.90 points, or 0.91%, to 25,566.10. The Bank Nifty index underperformed the benchmark indices, tumbling 1,285.80 points, or 1.99%, to 63,386.25.

The selling pressure was broad-based, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices also declining over half a percent each.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Here are three key reasons why the Indian stock market is falling today:

1. Profit Booking At Higher Levels

The benchmark indices witnessed significant profit booking after opening the session on a positive note. The Sensex plunged 1,665 points from its day's high, while the Nifty 50 declined 479 points from its intraday high of 25,992.

The profit booking comes after the benchmark indices registered their fourth consecutive weekly gains last week. During the week ended November 20, the Sensex rallied 2.9%, while the Nifty 50 gained 2.6%.

ALSO READ: TCS, Tech Mahindra Surge Up To 5% As Global Anti AI Trade Lifts Indian IT Stocks

2. Heavy Selling In Banking Stocks

Selling pressure in banking stocks emerged as a major drag on market sentiment. The Bank Nifty index declined nearly 2%, with all its constituents trading in negative territory.

Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) were among the biggest losers in the index, falling 3-4% each.

Private sector banks also witnessed significant selling pressure, with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank declining over 2% each.

3. Nifty Faces Resistance At 26,000

The Nifty 50 slipped below the 25,600 mark after facing a crucial psychological and technical resistance around the 26,000 level.

According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a decisive breakout followed by sustained trading above the 26,000 mark could strengthen the upward momentum and pave the way for further gains towards the 26,200-26,300 zone.

On the downside, the 25,700-25,600 range is likely to act as immediate support, followed by the 25,500 level.

“Meanwhile, the RSI remains elevated around 78, indicating overbought conditions and the possibility of intermittent profit booking at higher levels,” he said.

Ponmudi believes the near-term outlook remains bullish, although a sustained breakout above 26,000 will be crucial to confirm further upside in the Nifty 50.

ALSO READ: Catch Gold And Silver Rates Live Updates Here

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.