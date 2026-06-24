Why Is Trent Stock Poised For Re-Rating? Motilal Oswal Highlights Triggers, Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on Trent Ltd., with an unchanged target price, implying a potential upside of 11% from the current levels.

Outlook

After several quarters of growth deceleration, Trent witnessed growth recovery in Q4 FY26. The brokerage's recent channel checks suggest that sales decline in cannibalized stores has eased, and LFL recovery is underway.

However, Trent's store productivity could still remain under pressure in FY27 as the stores added in tier 2+ markets typically have lower initial productivity and take a longer time to reach maturity levels (vs. metro and tier 1 markets).

Despite relatively weaker growth, Trent continues to maintain strong cost controls to sustain healthy profitability in FY26. Going ahead, Motilal Oswal believes margin expansion would largely be dependent on recovery in LFL growth.

The brokerage continues to like Trent for its strong footprint additions, retail formats with robust store economics, long runway for growth in Star (presence in just 12 cities), and potential scale-up of emerging categories (Beauty, Innerwear and Footwear). However, continued revenue growth acceleration and the resulting earnings upgrades remain key to further re-rating.

The brokerage builds in a CAGR of 21%/19%/17% in consolidated revenue/pre-IND AS Ebitda/adjusted PAT over FY26-28E.

Motilal Oswal reiterates Buy on Trent with an unchanged target price of Rs 3,500, premised on 45x FY28E EV/pre-IND AS Ebitda for the standalone (Westside and Zudio) business, 2.5x EV/sales for Star JV, and ~2x EV/EBITDA for Zara JV.

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