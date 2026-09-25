Welspun Corp Share Price Jumps Over 5% After US Arm Secures Order Worth Around Rs 4,000 Crore

Welspun Corp share price jumped over 5% in early trade on Friday, September 25, after the company announced that its US subsidiary has secured its largest-ever order for High-Frequency Induction Welded pipes, valued at approximately Rs 4,000 crore. The stock rallied as much as 5.3% to Rs 2,837.50 apiece on the BSE.

The gains in Welspun Corp share price today came despite a muted trend in the broader Indian stock market, as the equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading flat.

Welspun Corp Wins Rs 4,000 Crore Order

Welspun Tubular LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Welspun Corp in the US, has secured an order worth approximately $412.5 million, or around Rs 4,000 crore, for the supply of High-Frequency Induction Welded pipes.

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According to the exchange filing by the company, the order is the largest in its history in terms of volume, length, and value.

These pipes will be manufactured at its newly upgraded HFIW mill in Little Rock, USA, which was recently improved with enhanced capabilities.

The company stated that the order is scheduled to be executed during fiscal 2028 and fiscal 2029.

Welspun Corp's global order book reached a record $4.7 billion or Rs 45,000 crore, following this order, which has been the highest in the history of the business.

“With this order, the Company's global order book stands at a record USD 4.7 billion, ~Rs 45,000 crore, the highest in its history,” the company stated in the filing.

The company also stated that this order can reinforce its strategy of expanding global manufacturing capacity and strengthening relationships with international clients.

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Welspun Corp. Stock Price Movement

Welspun Corp share price has delivered multibagger returns, with the stock suring 234% in six months, and 250% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

In one year, the stock has surged 218% and has jumped 618% over the past three years. It has delivered more than 2,086% over the past five years.

At 10:20 AM, Welspun Corp share price was trading 3.48% higher at Rs 2,788.30 apiece on the BSE.

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