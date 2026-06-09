Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500, Nasdaq Rebound From Selloff as Chipmakers, Energy Shares Rise

US stocks advanced on Monday, paring last week's slump, as chipmakers surged and traders assessed cooling tensions in the Middle East, which supported oil prices and energy shares.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.3%, after a slide last week sparked by robust employment data that boosted expectations for tighter Federal Reserve policy. The Nasdaq 100 Index jumped 1.6%, its best day in more than a week - led by semiconductor companies. The tech-heavy gauge is coming off its biggest weekly drop since April 2025.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, home to chip bellwethers such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc., soared 5.6% after tumbling 10% Friday. Intel Corp. - the biggest S&P 500 gainer - climbed 11% for its best day since May 8 after the Information reported that Google will rely on it for more than 3 million specialized AI chips in 2028. Micron Technology Inc. advanced nearly 10% while Broadcom Inc. rose 2.8%.

US stocks came off session highs as market breadth was weak, with more than 320 stocks declining in the S&P 500 while just over 180 rose, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Eight of the 11 sectors in the index fell, led by declines in utilities, real estate and materials. An equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 - a proxy of market breadth - was flat, signaling weakness beyond chipmakers.

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Bond traders expect inflation figures this week will show a surge in consumer prices, adding to pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates. Consumer-price figures are due Wednesday. Fed officials are in a blackout period before their policy decision on June 17.

"Dip buyers are back, but only clawing back a portion of Friday's correction," wrote Louis Navellier, chief investment officer at asset manager Navellier & Associates. "The situation in Iran continues to be the major geopolitical risk."

A basket of the so-called Magnificent Seven companies was flat despite a 1.7% rise in Nvidia Corp. Beyond chipmakers, most of Big Tech declined. Apple Inc. dropped 1.9% after investors gave a tepid reception to the next generation of its artificial intelligence platform. Microsoft Corp. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. both fell more than 1%. Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. also fell.

"This could be another good 'buy-the-dip' moment for investors," said Jimmy Lee, chief executive of The Wealth Consulting Group. The firm has been trimming exposure to Magnificent Seven companies and buying software shares and dividend-paying value shares, like industrials.

However, "the inflation prints are crucial to keep traders from getting skittish about potential rate hikes."

Elsewhere, energy and fertilizer shares climbed after Iran and Israel agreed to ease strikes against each other after a flare-up in violence threatened to derail peace negotiations. Chevron and Exxon Mobil both rose more than 1%. Travel stocks fell. United Airlines and Delta Air Lines declined.

ALSO READ: Asian Markets Today: South Korea's Kospi Rebounds As Middle East Tensions Ease And Tech Shares Recover

Marvell Technology Inc. - among the best performers in the Nasdaq 100 - gained nearly 10% while Flex slipped 0.7% as the companies are set to replace Pool Corp. and Campbell's in the S&P 500 before the market open on June 22. Campbell's declined 0.9%, reversing a premarket gain, after the food company said during its conference call that it expects an additional 2% to 3% of inflation for next year should oil remain around $100 a barrel.

The US stock market slumped Friday amid a slide in big technology companies. Even after Friday's selloff, the benchmark is just 2% below its all-time closing high.

On Monday, Wall Street's chief fear gauge, the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, fell to about 19 after topping 20 on Friday for the first time since April - a level that typically signals mounting market stress.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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