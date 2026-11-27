Waaree Renewable Technologies shares were in demand on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, with the scrip rising up to 18.93% to hit an intraday high of Rs 818 per share.

At 2:20 pm, Waaree Renewable Technologies shares were trading 18.16% higher at Rs 812.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.85% lower at 83,610 level.

The rally in the company's stock price led it to its highest level in 26 trading sessions and clocking their biggest single-day gain since July 2025. The sharp recovery came after the stock had fallen nearly 15% over the previous 10 sessions.

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The rally followed a Letter of Award (LoA) for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project with a capacity of 120 MWp, scheduled for completion by FY28.

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In an exchange filing, the company said, “We wish to inform you that Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for a turnkey project comprising the supply of modules and execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for a total capacity of 120 MWp.”

The fresh order win adds to a series of contracts secured in November. The company had won orders for 285 MWp on November 7 and another 360 MWp project on November 1.

Order Book Crosses Rs 5,500 Crore

The company's unexecuted order book stands at more than Rs 5,500 crore, providing revenue visibility over the coming quarters.

Solar EPC and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects account for more than Rs 3,300 crore of the total backlog. The company added 1.7 GWp of new orders in the second quarter alone.

Management expects the solar and BESS backlog to be executed over the next three to four quarters, supporting near-term business activity.

Management Maintains Margin Outlook

The company expects consolidated EBITDA margins to remain above 15% going forward.

Transmission and distribution (T&D) margins currently stand at 9-10%, with management expecting improvement as the business scales up and operational synergies kick in.

Revenue growth is expected to be supported by the existing order book as well as fresh order wins in the December and March quarters.

Management also expects interest costs arising from acquisitions to decline gradually, providing some relief to the company's financing burden.

Waaree Renewable Share Price Histoy

Waaree Renewable stock has gained 16.01% over the past week and 18.42% in the last month, recovering from a prolonged decline. However, it remains down 8.02% over three months, 18.59% over six months and 16.84% year-to-date (YTD).

The stock has declined 25.33% over the past year and 43.47% over two years.

On a longer-term basis, it has delivered a 196.05% return over three years, while its five-year and 10-year gains stand at 1,841.60% and 21,129.55%, respectively.

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