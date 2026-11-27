People with disabilities may soon be able to receive a monthly pension from birth instead of waiting until they turn 18. The Centre has removed the minimum age limit for its disability pension scheme. It has also reduced the minimum disability requirement from 80% to 40%.

The Union Cabinet approved these changes on October 14 as part of its decision to continue the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) for another five years, from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

The programme will also get a new name, Pradhan Mantri Samajik Sahayata Yojana. The government has increased the monthly disability pension from Rs 300 to Rs 375 for beneficiaries below 80 years. Those aged 80 years and above will now get Rs 625 instead of Rs 500.

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Earlier, a person had to be at least 18 years old and have a disability level of 80% or more to receive a pension under the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme.

Not everyone with a disability will automatically get the pension. Applicants will still have to meet the other conditions under the scheme, including the requirement that they belong to a Below Poverty Line (BPL) household. They will also need to have a valid disability certificate issued by the authorised authority.

The Cabinet has approved the changes, but the new pension payments may take some time to take effect. The government has not announced an exact date for the revised payments. Applicants and existing beneficiaries will have to wait for the detailed guidelines to know when the new rules will be implemented.

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