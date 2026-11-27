Spending on artificial intelligence development is expected to increase in 2027, with investment in data centres and infrastructure continuing to expand, according to Sanjay Mookim, head of India equity research at JPMorgan.

The brokerage expects the momentum in AI investment to persist next year, supported by rising demand for tokens and economics that continue to make infrastructure investments viable, Mookim said during an NDTV Profit' town hall interaction on Friday. The estimate comes amid questions about the sustainability of the AI investment cycle and whether the capital being deployed across the industry can generate adequate returns.

Spending Outlook

JPMorgan expects capital expenditure on AI development to rise 60-70% in 2027 compared with 2026, Mookim said, adding that the estimate primarily reflects investment in data centres and infrastructure capacity.

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"These are our estimates. The numbers could move here and there, but ultimately the conclusion is that the momentum should continue to grow," Mookim said. He said demand for tokens, which are units used by AI models to process information, was still increasing and that their economics remained favourable.

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Mookim said a new data centre commissioned at current token prices could have a payback period of around two to three years. "If you were to commission a new data centre today at today's prices for tokens, your payback period on that data centre would be three years if I'm conservative, maybe two years if you're lucky," he said.

He added that demand at current price levels was providing a rationale for continuing to invest in data centre capacity.

Return Debate

Mookim said questions about whether the cumulative investment in AI infrastructure would generate sufficient returns remained relevant, but he did not expect spending to slow in 2027.

"The debate that people have, and I think it's a genuine question, is: Is this sustainable? For the cumulative capex going in, is the demand big enough to generate the sort of returns for everybody that's putting in the money?" he said.

He said those questions would become more relevant over the medium term, while JPMorgan's current expectation was that total investment in AI would continue to increase next year.

Mookim also distinguished between the growth of the AI business and the valuations of individual AI companies, saying his assessment of spending growth was separate from whether specific companies met or missed earnings expectations.

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