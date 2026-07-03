Vedanta's Q1 Mined Metal Output Hits Record High; Copper Sales Rise 3%

Vedanta Ltd. reported higher production across key businesses in the first quarter of FY27, led by a record quarterly mined metal output from its Zinc India business and steady growth in copper and ferro chrome production, according to an exchange filing.

The company's Zinc India business recorded its highest-ever first-quarter mined metal production at 268,000 tonnes, up 1% year-on-year, driven primarily by better ore grades. Saleable metal production rose 4% to 260,000 tonnes, while refined zinc output increased 6% from a year earlier. Silver production remained flat at 149 tonnes.

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Vedanta said refined metal production was supported by capacity unlocked through debottlenecking initiatives at the Chanderiya and Dariba plants, partly offset by planned maintenance activities.

The company's FACOR business reported ferro chrome production of 29,000 tonnes, up 4% year-on-year, while ore production surged 41% to a record 153,000 tonnes, aided by the restart of the Kalarangiatta mines and stockpiling ahead of the monsoon.

In the copper business, Copper India sales rose 3% to 53,000 tonnes, marking the highest first-quarter sales in the last eight years, the company said.

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The company also highlighted that production from Gamsberg Phase 1 at Zinc International increased 10% sequentially, with Phase 2 production targeted to begin in July 2026.

"Zinc India achieves highest-ever first-quarter mined metal production" and "FACOR delivers highest-ever quarterly ore production," Vedanta said in its production release.

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