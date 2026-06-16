UltraTech Cement Q1 Results: Date, Dividend, Earnings Call Schedule And More

UltraTech Cement has announced the schedule for the declaration of its first quarter results for fiscal 2026-27. The cement maker has fixed Monday, July 20 as the date to declare earnings for the April to June quarter.

The company in an exchange filing said, "We write to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 20 th July, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending 30 th June, 2026."

UltraTech Cement Q1FY27 Results Trading Window

Based on SEBI regulations, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will be closed from July 1, 2026, to July 22, 2026, up to 48 hours after the announcement of financial results.

ALSO READ: Infosys Q1 Results: Date, Dividend, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

UltraTech Cement Q1FY27 Results Earnings Call, Dividend Update

With the results scheduled to be declared on July 21, 2026, following the announcement the company will hold investor/analyst calls to discuss the Q1 FY27 earnings along with outlook for the coming quarters. UltraTech did not share any update on its plan to declare dividend, along with the quarterly results.

UltraTech Q4FY26 Results

The cement maker's net pofit grew 20.2% to Rs 2,983 crore in foruth quarter of fiscal 2026 from Rs 2,482 crore in the same period previous year. Revenue rose 11.9% to Rs 25,799 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 23,063 crore in Q4FY25. Meanwhile, EBITDA was up 21.3% at Rs 5,600 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 compared to Rs 4,618 crore in Q4FY25. Additionally, EBITDA margin touched 21.7% from 20%.

ALSO READ: Dixon Tech Cut To Underperform By CLSA As Memory Prices Squeeze Smartphone Market

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.