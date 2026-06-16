Dixon Tech Cut To Underperform By CLSA As Memory Prices Squeeze Smartphone Market

Dixon Technologies has been downgraded to Underperform by CLSA, which believes the electronics manufacturing services company's recent stock rally has run well ahead of fundamentals. The brokerage has set a 12-month price target of Rs 10,400, implying a downside of roughly 13% from current levels.

The stock has risen 15% over the past three months, outperforming the broader index. CLSA attributes the rally largely to market expectations around two pending approvals, the Vivo joint venture and mobile PLI 2.0, but argues these positives are already in the price even as the company itself guided for a weak FY27 outlook in its most recent results.

The more structural concern is the state of India's smartphone market. Sales fell 15-20% in May, with a decline of over 15% expected in the second quarter of calendar year 2026. The culprit is a global memory supercycle that CLSA's Korea research team describes as one of the most powerful and prolonged upcycles on record. With artificial intelligence infrastructure increasingly memory-constrained rather than compute-constrained, DRAM suppliers are reallocating capacity away from mobile chips towards server products. That supply squeeze is pushing up handset prices and hitting volumes disproportionately hard in price-sensitive markets such as India.

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Chinese smartphone brands, which account for a significant share of Dixon's manufacturing order book, are seen as particularly vulnerable given their sensitivity to price increases and tightening memory chip availability.

On volumes, CLSA views Dixon's own guidance of flat year-on-year organic smartphone output as optimistic. The brokerage factors in 41 million units for FY27, assuming the Vivo JV contributes for at least half the year. That assumption alone means organic volumes are expected to actually decline. Margins face additional pressure as PLI incentive benefits, worth 50-60 basis points, are now behind the company, while like-for-like per-unit Ebitda excluding PLI remains unchanged. Delays in backward integration projects could add further to the downside.

The valuation picture compounds the concern. CLSA forecasts an EPS CAGR of just 5% over FY26-29, against the 58% CAGR delivered over FY21-26. At 46 times FY28 estimated earnings, the brokerage considers the risk-reward unfavourable and applies a target PE of 40 times, a discount to the seven-year average, to arrive at its Rs 10,400 price target.

The key risks to this call include faster-than-expected government approvals, a sharp ramp-up in new projects, or Dixon's entry into new business segments that could meaningfully expand its addressable market.

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