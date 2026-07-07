Titan Share Price Jumps As Analysts Retain Bullish Stance On Sparkling Q1 Jewellery Sales: Check Target Price

Shares of Titan Company Ltd. caught investor's spotlight and surged in early trade on Tuesday, July 7, as multiple global brokerages reiterated their bullish outlook on the leading consumer discretionary giant. The renewed investor optimism was largely driven by a sparkling first-quarter business update, which highlighted a 41% growth in the company's core jewellery segment and a much-anticipated rebound in buyer footfall. Robust festival demand helped boost sales in its mainstay jewellery business.

The company, which houses brands like Tanishq and Mia, added 77 stores in the three months ended June 30, 2026, taking its total store count to 3,680. The Tata Group company found strong traction in North America and clocked double-digit growth in the GCC region - contributing to Titan's 128% growth in these markets, compared with 37% domestic growth. Emerging business, including fragrances, women's bags and premium ethnic brand Taneira, grew 19%.

ALSO READ: Titan Q1 Update: Domestic Business Up 37% As Tata Firm Adds 77 Stores; Jewellery Arm Grows 39%

Following the robust Q1 preview, prominent financial institutions including Citi, Morgan Stanley, Macquarie, and Bernstein have maintained their positive ratings on the stock, forecasting target prices that stretch up to Rs 5,182. Here is a detailed breakdown of what leading brokerages have to say about Titan's first-quarter performance and future prospects:

1. Citi: Solid Ticket Sizes and Festive Demand

Rating: Maintain Buy

Target Price: Rs 5,075

Citi highlighted that Titan's jewellery growth (excluding gold coins) remained exceptionally strong throughout the first quarter. This momentum was largely fueled by healthy festive demand and robust sales during Akshaya Tritiya. According to the brokerage, the brand saw early double-digit growth in new buyers, while the average ticket size per purchase grew in the high double-digits, signaling strong pricing power and consumer willingness to spend.



2. Morgan Stanley: The Preferred Pick

Rating: Maintain Overweight

Target Price: Rs 5,182

Calling the Q1 update a definitive "beat," Morgan Stanley noted that the jewellery segment truly shined, supported by stable gold prices and festive traction. The brokerage pointed out that low double-digit buyer growth, combined with a highly favorable product mix and robust momentum in the domestic jewellery market, should easily support the stock's outperformance. Morgan Stanley continues to list Titan as a preferred pick in the consumer space.

ALSO READ: Titan Company Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 35% To Rs 1,179 Crore, Dividend Declared



3. Macquarie: Broad-Based Segment Strength

Rating: Maintain Outperform

Target Price: Rs 5,000

Macquarie painted a highly constructive outlook for Titan's upcoming quarters. The firm expressed pleasant surprise at the strong sales growth witnessed not just in jewellery, but across all consumer segments, including watches. The noticeable pickup in overall buyer growth across these divisions underpins Macquarie's confidence in the company's long-term trajectory.

4. Bernstein: A Testament to Franchise Strength

Rating: Maintain Outperform

Bernstein emphasized that the impressive 41% overall growth reported in the Q1 preview demonstrates the underlying strength and resilience of the Titan franchise. The brokerage found the return to double-digit buyer growth particularly encouraging, especially when compared to the high single-digit growth recorded in Q4 of the previous financial year. Furthermore, Bernstein expects Titan's jewellery margins to remain stable despite market fluctuations.

Market Outlook

Shares of Titan Company last traded 3.53% higher at Rs 4,642.50 apiece on the NSE against a rise of 0.06 in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The stock has risen 3% in one week, 5% in one month, and 12% on a year-to-date basis. The stock has given positive returns over the last three-to-five year period. The company commands a market cap of Rs 4,10,423.54 crore.

Titan Company Share Price Intraday

With strong buyer additions, high double-digit ticket sizes, and strong performances across both jewellery and watch segments, Titan continues to command premium valuations. As the company sets its sights on achieving 2x growth by FY30, the overwhelming consensus among analysts suggests that the sparkle in Titan's stock is here to stay.

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