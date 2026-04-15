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Technical Stock Calls: Kush Bohra's Buy Calls, Target Price, Stop Loss — GMDC, MCX And More

His latest picks include the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), state-run GMDC, and ferroalloys producer IMFA.

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Technical Stock Calls: Kush Bohra's Buy Calls, Target Price, Stop Loss — GMDC, MCX And More
Photo: NDTV Profit
  • Technical analyst Kush Bohra highlights trading opportunities in commodity and metals sectors
  • He recommends buying Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) with targets of Rs 2,815 and Rs 2,885
  • GMDC is advised for short-term buying with targets between Rs 633 and Rs 650
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Technical analyst Kush Bohra has identified high-conviction trading opportunities for the upcoming session, focusing on the commodity exchange, mining, and metals sectors. His latest picks include the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), state-run GMDC, and ferroalloys producer IMFA.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

​Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)

Bohra sees continued momentum in the commodity exchange platform. He has recommended a buy on MCX with staggered upside targets.

​Target 1: Rs 2,815​Target 2: Rs 2,885​Stop Loss: Rs 2,700

​Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC)

In the mining space, GMDC remains a top pick for its technical setup. Bohra advises entering the stock for a short-term move toward the mid-600s.​Target 1: Rs 633​Target 2: Rs 650​Stop Loss: Rs 595

​Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys

Bohra has also identified a buying opportunity in the specialty metals segment with IMFA. The stock is positioned for a potential breakout toward the 1,450 level.

​Target 1: Rs 1,418​Target 2: Rs 1,450​Stop Loss: Rs 1,355

​Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

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