Technical Stock Calls: Kush Bohra's Buy Calls, Target Price, Stop Loss — GMDC, MCX And More

- Technical analyst Kush Bohra highlights trading opportunities in commodity and metals sectors
- He recommends buying Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) with targets of Rs 2,815 and Rs 2,885
- GMDC is advised for short-term buying with targets between Rs 633 and Rs 650
Technical analyst Kush Bohra has identified high-conviction trading opportunities for the upcoming session, focusing on the commodity exchange, mining, and metals sectors. His latest picks include the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), state-run GMDC, and ferroalloys producer IMFA.
Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)
Bohra sees continued momentum in the commodity exchange platform. He has recommended a buy on MCX with staggered upside targets.
Target 1: Rs 2,815Target 2: Rs 2,885 Stop Loss: Rs 2,700
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC)
In the mining space, GMDC remains a top pick for its technical setup. Bohra advises entering the stock for a short-term move toward the mid-600s.Target 1: Rs 633 Target 2: Rs 650 Stop Loss: Rs 595
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
Bohra has also identified a buying opportunity in the specialty metals segment with IMFA. The stock is positioned for a potential breakout toward the 1,450 level.
Target 1: Rs 1,418Target 2: Rs 1,450 Stop Loss: Rs 1,355
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.
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