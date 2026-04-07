TCS Q4 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, What To Expect, Earnings Call Details And More

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) is set to announce the results for the fourth quarter of FY26 this week. It is one of India's leading information technology (IT) services companies. It is a part of the Tata Group. Here's everything you need to know about the TCS' Q4FY26 results schedule.

TCS Q4 Results: Date, Time And Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated March 23, TCS shared that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on April 9 to approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. The Board of Directors will also consider the recommendation of a final dividend for FY26 for the approval of the shareholders at the upcoming 31st Annual General Meeting. The results will be announced post 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

TCS Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from March 24 until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the fourth quarter.

ALSO READ: Q4 Results This Week: TCS Among A Dozen Companies To Kick Off Earnings Season From April 6

TCS Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The company has scheduled an earnings call on April 9 at 7 p.m. to discuss the results for Q4FY26 with investors and analysts. Investors and analysts can join the call by using the following numbers:

India (Toll Primary Access): +91 22 6280 1108

India (Secondary Access): +91 22 7115 8009

Toll-Free Numbers:

India: 1 800 120 1221

USA: 1 866 746 2133

UK: 0 808 101 1573

Singapore: 800 101 2045

Hong Kong: 800 964 448

Japan: 0053 116 1110

Participants can also pre-register on the following Diamond Pass link to connect to the conference call without having to wait for an operator.

TCS Q4 Results: What To Expect

Brokerage firms are increasingly backing TCS to top the revenue growth charts within the Tier-1 IT pack. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, the stock's current pricing suggests the market has already baked in modest growth prospects.

The brokerage projects a 1.2% rise in revenue in constant currency terms, supported by 0.8% organic growth and a 40 basis point boost from the Coastal Cloud buyout. It expects international operations to outperform, while domestic business could see a slight contraction.

HDFC Institutional Equities remains positive on TCS with an ‘Add' recommendation and a target price of Rs 3,000. The brokerage expects the IT major to report fresh deal wins worth $8–10 billion in total contract value. For the March quarter, it estimates net profit to rise 10.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 13,528 crore, while revenue is expected to climb 7.9% YoY to Rs 69,563 crore.

TCS Q3 Results

TCS reported a 4.6% YoY rise in consolidated total income to Rs 68,205 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 65,216 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit fell 14% YoY to Rs 10,720 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 12,444 crore in the same period a year ago.

TCS Share Price History

Shares of TCS have risen 3.29% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has declined 0.16%, and in the past six months, it has fallen 15.14%. On a year-to-date basis, it has plunged by 21.81%. Over the past year, it has come down by 22.93%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,630.50 apiece on the NSE on May 12, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 2,346.20 apiece on March 30, 2026.

At 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, TCS shares were trading 2% up at Rs 2,523.40 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.43% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

ALSO READ: TCS Faces High Senior Level Attrition Amid Layoffs, Compensation Issues: Report

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