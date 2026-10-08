TCS Q2 Headcount: 4,258 Employees Added As Attrition Slips To 13.3%

India's largest information technology (IT) company Tata Consultancy Services Ltd reported a voluntary attrition of 13.3% in the second quarter of FY27, while its headcount increased by 4,258 to 5,98,000 on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Reflecting on Q2 numbers, Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief HR Officer, said “We continue to build a future-ready workforce through upskilling our employees and hiring top talent. Investments in learning and critical skills drove a 17% sequential increase in learning hours to 17.1 million. This quarter our employee base reached over 5,98,000, while attrition remained stable at 13.3%.”

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, TCS reported a voluntary attrition of 13.6%, while the headcount stood at 5,93,798 employees at the end of the quarter.

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TCS Q2FY27 Results

The IT giant announced its second quarter results on Thursday, October 8, with profit and revenue in-line with analyst estimates. They have also declared a dividend of Rs 12 per share. TCS has announced a rise of 4% in net profit to Rs 13,884 crore, as compared to Rs 13,349 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue also rose marginally to Rs 73,188 crore.

TCS Q2 Results - Cons, QoQ

Net profit up 4% at Rs 13,884 crore vs Rs 13,349 crore QoQ

Revenue up 1.3% at Rs 73,188 crore vs Rs 72,275 crore QoQ

EBIT up 1.4% at Rs 17,553 crore vs Rs 17,317 crore QoQ

EBIT margin at 24% vs 24.38% QoQ

TCS Q2 Results vs Estimates

Net profit at Rs 13,884 crore vs estimate of Rs 13,788 crore

Revenue at Rs 73,188 crore vs estimate of Rs 73,026 crore

EBIT at Rs 17,553 crore vs estimate of Rs 17,805 crore

EBIT margin at 24% vs estimate of 24.38%

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