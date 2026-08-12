Tata Motors Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, What To Watch, Share Price Performance

Tata Motors' Q1 FY27 results will show whether stronger volumes can cushion rising commodity costs and protect margins. Rising steel, aluminium and copper prices have created a tougher backdrop for margins, making profitability a key metric to track.

Here is everything you need to know about Tata Motors' Q1 FY27 results schedule.

Tata Motors Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend Details

In an exchange filing dated July 23, Tata Motors stated that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Aug. 12 to consider and approve the audited standalone and unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The board meeting intimation did not include any details regarding the declaration of an interim dividend.

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Tata Motors Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has scheduled a post-earnings conference call on Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. IST to discuss Q1FY27 results with investors and analysts. The call will feature Managing Director and CEO Girish Wagh and Chief Financial Officer GV Ramanan.

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Tata Motors Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will focus on these key metrics when Tata Motors reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

EBITDA Margin and Impact of Commodity Inflation

Revenue Growth, Profitability and (PAT)

Electric Vehicle (EV) Growth and Profitability Dynamics

Management Guidance on Demand, Capex, and Pricing Strategy

Debt Position and Cash Flow Performance

Tata Motors Share Price Performance

Shares of Tata Motors have fallen 0.80% over the past five trading sessions. Over the past month, the stock has gained 5.63%, while it has declined 8.99% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has risen 6.61%. Since its NSE listing on Nov. 12, 2025, the stock has gained 33.40%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 509 apiece on the NSE on Feb. 27, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 306.30 apiece on Nov. 14, 2025.

Tata Motors Q4 FY26 Results Snapshot

Tata Motors reported a 19.37% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 26,098 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 21,863 crore in Q4FY25.

Total income increased by 19.38% YoY to Rs 26,415 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 22,128 crore in Q4 FY25.

Consolidated profit for the period jumped 33.81% YoY to Rs 1,793 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,340 crore in Q4 FY25.

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