Swaraj Engines Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 11%, Revenue Grows 21% To Rs 588 Crore

Swaraj Engines reported a net profit of Rs 55.5 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, up 11% from Rs 50 crore in the corresponding period last year, the company informed in an exchange filing on Monday, July 20

Revenue from operations increased 21.5% year-on-year to Rs 588 crore, compared with Rs 484 crore a year earlier, reflecting healthy business momentum during the quarter.

Operating performance also improved, with the Ebitda rising 14.2% to Rs 76.6 crore, against Rs 67.1 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported that engine sales for the June quarter registered a growth of 15.8%, reaching 56,803 units compared to 49,040 units sold in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

“In the backdrop of robust engine demand, Swaraj Engines Limited {SEL} posted yet another strong quarterly financial performance and recorded its highest-ever engine sales and profit for any quarter, “ the company said in the filing.

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Margin Slips Despite Higher Operating Profit

While the company posted growth across key financial metrics, profitability came under some pressure at the operating level.

Ebitda margin stood at 13% during the quarter, compared with 13.9% reported a year ago, indicating that higher costs weighed on margins despite stronger revenue growth.

Swaraj Engines Share Price

Swaraj Engines Ltd. shares remained muted on Monday even after the company reported a double-digit rise in profit and revenue for the June quarter.

The stock was trading at Rs 3,675 apiece around 11:50 am today, losing over 33 points from its previous close at Rs 3,709 on the NSE.

Stock Under Pressure Over a Year

Even though the company reported positive quarterly earnings, the shares of the company have been under pressure for a year now.

Shares of Swaraj Engines declined over 13% over a year, when the benchmark index Nifty 50 only lost around 3%.

In the past month, the stock lost over 4%, when the benchmark index gained 0.8%.

The stock traded between Rs 3301 and Rs 4325 apiece during the past 12 months, and is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 22.9 times.

The market capitalization of the company stood at Rs 4,475 crore as at the end of the previous session.

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