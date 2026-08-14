Ananya Birla's Svatantra Microfin Files For Rs 3,000-Crore IPO: Issue Size, Key Risks, And OFS Details

Svatantra Microfin Limited, promoted by Ananya Birla and Antimatter Media Private Limited, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through an initial public offering. The proposed market debut consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 1,500 crore by existing investor shareholders.

The company may also evaluate a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 300 crore prior to filing the updated prospectus with the Registrar of Companies. If completed, the fresh issue component will be scaled down accordingly.

Offer for Sale Breakdown and Proceeds

The entire OFS component is being offloaded by institutional and private equity investors.

Key participants include:

Violicina Limited: Selling shares aggregating up to Rs 1,064.80 crore.

Multiples Private Equity Fund III: Selling shares aggregating up to Rs 230 crore.

Multiples Private Equity Gift Fund IV: Selling shares aggregating up to Rs 106 crore.

Multiples Private Equity Fund IV: Selling shares aggregating up to Rs 99.20 crore.

All four selling entities hold an average weighted cost of acquisition of Rs 66.93 per equity share. Svatantra Microfin will not receive any proceeds from the OFS portion, with the funds going directly to the selling shareholders.

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Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be deployed to augment the lender's Tier-I capital base to support future business expansion and onward lending requirements.

Financial Track Record and Growth

Svatantra Microfin has grown significantly following the acquisition of Chaitanya India Fin Credit Private Limited (CIFCPL) in late 2023 and the subsequent court-sanctioned merger of CIFCPL and Svatantra Holdings Private Limited into the parent company in March 2026.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2026, the company posted:

Profit After Tax: Rs 649.40 crore, up 45.8% compared to Rs 445.38 crore in Fiscal 2025.

Total Revenue from Operations: Rs 4,120.91 crore, up 19.8% from Rs 3,441.02 crore in the previous fiscal.

Assets Under Management (AUM): Stood at Rs 23,817.78 crore as of March 2026, rising from Rs 17,174.46 crore a year earlier.

Asset Quality: Gross Stage 3 ratio improved to 1.37% as of 31 March 2026, from 2.34% in Fiscal 2025 and 2.00% in Fiscal 2024. The Net Stage 3 ratio stood at 0.48%.

Capital Adequacy: Total Capital to Risk Assets Ratio (CRAR) was 23.12% as of 31 March 2026, with Tier-I capital standing at 22.83%.

Svatantra Microfin IPO: All You Need To Know

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Key Risk Factors Flagged in the Draft Papers

In its regulatory filing, the lender outlined several critical internal and operational risk factors:

1. High Exposure to Unsecured Lending: Unsecured microfinance loans constituted 88.56% of total AUM as of 31 March 2026. The core borrower group comprises low-income households with annual incomes up to Rs 3 lakh, which typically have limited credit documentation and informal income streams, heightening default risks during economic stress.

2. Cash Collection Vulnerabilities: Although the proportion has declined steadily, cash transactions still accounted for 79.22% of total collections in Fiscal 2026 (down from 86.63% in Fiscal 2025 and 90.14% in Fiscal 2024), exposing the business to operational fraud, theft, and misappropriation risks.

3. Geographical Concentration: A substantial 68.09% of the company's AUM is concentrated across five states: Bihar (20.39%), Uttar Pradesh (16.34%), Maharashtra (13.65%), Karnataka (11.77%), and Madhya Pradesh (5.95%). Regional economic disruptions, climate vagaries, or local legislative actions could materially impact collections.

4. Negative Operating Cash Flows: Due to significant loan disbursements outpacing operating cash inflows, net cash used in operating activities stood at negative Rs 5,392.61 crore in Fiscal 2026, compared to negative Rs 427.80 crore in Fiscal 2025.

5. Ongoing Trademark Litigation: Svatantra Microfin is contesting a civil suit before the High Court of Delhi filed by Ratnaafin Capital and Ratnaafin Enterprise over alleged trademark and logo infringement, which includes an injunction plea and a claim for damages of Rs 2 crore.

Issue Management and Listing

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India.

Axis Capital Limited, Avendus Capital Private Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited are acting as the book running lead managers to the issue. MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar to the offer.

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