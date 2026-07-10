Suzlon Energy, Inox Wind Rated 'Buy' Ahead Of Q1 Results Despite A Seasonally Weak Quarter — Here's Why

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Systematix Report

In the note, the brokerage Systematix expects Inox Wind Ltd. and Suzlon Energy Ltd. to report a steady Q1 FY27 performance, supported by continued project execution, although quarterly numbers are likely to reflect normal seasonality.

Historically, Q1 and Q2 are relatively weaker quarters, with companies typically executing only ~30-35% of their full year potential during H1 FY27.

The brokerage estimates the two companies to deliver combined revenue and Ebitda growth of 17% YoY and 14% YoY, respectively.

Systematix expects consolidated Ebitda and PAT margins to average ~20% and ~10%, respectively, in Q1 FY27E.

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Systematix Oems Q1 Preview.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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