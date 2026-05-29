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Sumitomo Chemical In Focus: ICICI Securities Ups Target Price Post Q4 Beat — Check New Upside

ICICI Securities highlighted that Sumitomo Chemicals' well-diversified portfolio, strong parent support, and ongoing product pipeline position it well for long-term growth.

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Sumitomo Chemical In Focus: ICICI Securities Ups Target Price Post Q4 Beat — Check New Upside
Sumitomo Chemical delivered a resilient Q4, beating street expectations on profitability despite challenging agrochemical demand conditions, according to ICICI Securities.
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Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

The brokerage ICICI Securitis has maintained its ‘Buy' rating on Sumitomo Chemicals India Ltd. while raising the target price to Rs 580 from Rs 515 earlier, implying a ~17% upside from the current market price.

Sumitomo Chemicals reported Ebitda/PAT of Rs 130 crore/ Rs 110 crore, up 12% each YoY (35%/47% QoQ), vs street's estimate of Rs 110 crore/Rs 97 crore, driven by a 200 basis points rise in gross margins.

Domestic business grew 4% YoY in both Q4 FY26 and FY26 despite adverse agro-climatic conditions, driven by new product launches.

The access to global parent–innovator (Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd.) technology, aggressive capex, well-diversified portfolio, new product launches, regulatory clearance for bio -stimulant and Sumitomo Chemical Company plans to expand semiconductor chemical in India could support Sumitomo Chemicals' long-term growth.

The brokerage has cut its FY27E earnings to factor in a softer margin environment and upgrade FY28E by 2.8% baking in higher margin and revenue.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Isec Sumitomo Chemicals Q4 Results Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: GMR Airports: ICICI Securities Cautious on Valuation Despite Decent Q4; Retains Hold — Check Target Price

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