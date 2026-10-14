Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, Adani Enterprises, Hero Motors, Hindustan Oil, Tata Elxsi & More

Shares of Wipro, Adani Enterprises, Hero Motors, Hindustan Oil and Tata Elxsi will be in focus during the trading session on Wednesday, October 14.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:
Earnings
TARIL Q2 Consolidated Results
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- Net Profit at Rs 79.8 crore vs Rs 33.9 crore YoY
- Revenue up 60.7% at Rs 739 crore vs Rs 460 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 129 crore vs Rs 51.5 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 17.4% vs 11.2% YoY
Anand Rathi Share Q2 Consolidated Results
- Net Profit up 79.1% at Rs 41.9 crore vs Rs 23.4 crore QoQ
- Total Income up 10.9% at Rs 274 crore vs Rs 247 crore QoQ
Tata Elxsi Q2 Results
- Net Profit down 0.2% at Rs 170.3 crore vs Rs 170.6 crore QoQ
- Revenue up 3.4% at Rs 1,056 crore vs Rs 1,021 crore QoQ
- EBIT up 7.3% at Rs 207.8 crore vs Rs 193.7 crore QoQ
- EBIT Margin at 19.7% vs 19% QoQ
SS Retail Q1 Results
- Net Profit up 60.4% at Rs 23.9 crore vs Rs 14.9 crore YoY
- Revenue up 54.5% at Rs 770 crore vs Rs 498 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 47.7% at Rs 44.6 crore vs Rs 30.2 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 5.8% vs 6.1% YoY
Hero Motors Q1 Consolidated Results
- Net Profit at Rs 10.2 crore vs Rs 4.7 crore YoY
- Revenue up 24.9% at Rs 319 crore vs Rs 256 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 93% at Rs 35.9 crore vs Rs 18.6 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin at 11.2% vs 7.3% YoY
READ | Hero Motors Q1 Results: Net Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 10.2 Crore, Margin Expands
Stocks In News
Bharat Electronics
- Gets Additional Orders Worth Rs 533 crore Since Sept 17
- Major Orders Include Communication Equipment, Avionics, Cyber Security Solution, Drones, Jammers, Software Solution, Upgrades, Spares, Services Etc.
HEG Advanced Materials
- RoC Approves Name Change of 'HEG Graphite' to 'HEG'
- Alert: RoC Is Registrar of Companies
Ujjivan SFB
To Consider Raising Funds via Equity on Preferential Basis on Oct 16
Urban Company
Board to Meet on Oct 16 to Consider Raising Funds
Greaves Cotton
Arm Greaves Finance Appoints Mukul Kanchan as CEO From Oct 1
Share India
NCLT Ahmedabad Changes Appointed Date of Merger of Silverleaf Capital Services With Co From Oct 1, 2023 to Apr 1, 2026
Signpost India
- Granted Exclusive Advertising Rights on Buses Operating Under Premium Bus Service by Chalo Mobility
- Gross Advertising Revenue of Nearly Rs 36 crore
- Contract Length Is 5 Years
Wipro
- PERM Program Distinct From H1B Visa Program
- Does Not Expect Hit to Business After PERM Suspension
- 80% Workforce in US Is Locally Hired
- Committed to Investing in Local Talent in US
- Pursued a Deliberate Localisation Strategy in US
READ | ICICI Life Insurance Q2 Results: Profit Rises 25%, Net Premium Income Up 17%
Ceigall India
- Gets Completion Certificate for Rs 1,660 crore Highway Project
- Co Will Undertake O&M of the Stretch at Rs 2.88 Crore per Year
- Alert: O&M Is Operation & Maintenance
Aequs
- MoCA Rejects Merger With 3 Arms
- Evaluating Further Available Courses of Action
- Arms Are AeroStructures Manufacturing India, Aequs Engineered Plastics and Aequs Force Consumer Products
Adani Enterprises
- Signs MoU With Jabil for 50:50 Data Centre JV
- JV to Build AI and Data Centre Equipment in India
- JV to Manufacture and Assemble AI Racks, Servers and Storage
RailTel
- Gets Rs 49 crore Order From Odisha Education Department
- Order for Development of Digital Application Modules
- To Be Executed by May 2027
Hindustan Oil
- Appoints Debabrata Das as CFO From Oct 16
- Allen Joseph Andrade Resigns as CFO From Oct 15
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