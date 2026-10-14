Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, Adani Enterprises, Hero Motors, Hindustan Oil, Tata Elxsi & More

Shares of Wipro, Adani Enterprises, Hero Motors, Hindustan Oil and Tata Elxsi will be in focus during the trading session on Wednesday, October 14.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Earnings

TARIL Q2 Consolidated Results

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Net Profit at Rs 79.8 crore vs Rs 33.9 crore YoY

Revenue up 60.7% at Rs 739 crore vs Rs 460 crore YoY

EBITDA at Rs 129 crore vs Rs 51.5 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 17.4% vs 11.2% YoY

Anand Rathi Share Q2 Consolidated Results

Net Profit up 79.1% at Rs 41.9 crore vs Rs 23.4 crore QoQ

Total Income up 10.9% at Rs 274 crore vs Rs 247 crore QoQ

Tata Elxsi Q2 Results

Net Profit down 0.2% at Rs 170.3 crore vs Rs 170.6 crore QoQ

Revenue up 3.4% at Rs 1,056 crore vs Rs 1,021 crore QoQ

EBIT up 7.3% at Rs 207.8 crore vs Rs 193.7 crore QoQ

EBIT Margin at 19.7% vs 19% QoQ

SS Retail Q1 Results

Net Profit up 60.4% at Rs 23.9 crore vs Rs 14.9 crore YoY

Revenue up 54.5% at Rs 770 crore vs Rs 498 crore YoY

EBITDA up 47.7% at Rs 44.6 crore vs Rs 30.2 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 5.8% vs 6.1% YoY

Hero Motors Q1 Consolidated Results

Net Profit at Rs 10.2 crore vs Rs 4.7 crore YoY

Revenue up 24.9% at Rs 319 crore vs Rs 256 crore YoY

EBITDA up 93% at Rs 35.9 crore vs Rs 18.6 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 11.2% vs 7.3% YoY

READ | Hero Motors Q1 Results: Net Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 10.2 Crore, Margin Expands

Stocks In News

Bharat Electronics

Gets Additional Orders Worth Rs 533 crore Since Sept 17

Major Orders Include Communication Equipment, Avionics, Cyber Security Solution, Drones, Jammers, Software Solution, Upgrades, Spares, Services Etc.

HEG Advanced Materials

RoC Approves Name Change of 'HEG Graphite' to 'HEG'

Alert: RoC Is Registrar of Companies

Ujjivan SFB

To Consider Raising Funds via Equity on Preferential Basis on Oct 16

Urban Company

Board to Meet on Oct 16 to Consider Raising Funds

Greaves Cotton

Arm Greaves Finance Appoints Mukul Kanchan as CEO From Oct 1

Share India

NCLT Ahmedabad Changes Appointed Date of Merger of Silverleaf Capital Services With Co From Oct 1, 2023 to Apr 1, 2026

Signpost India

Granted Exclusive Advertising Rights on Buses Operating Under Premium Bus Service by Chalo Mobility

Gross Advertising Revenue of Nearly Rs 36 crore

Contract Length Is 5 Years

Wipro

PERM Program Distinct From H1B Visa Program

Does Not Expect Hit to Business After PERM Suspension

80% Workforce in US Is Locally Hired

Committed to Investing in Local Talent in US

Pursued a Deliberate Localisation Strategy in US

READ | ICICI Life Insurance Q2 Results: Profit Rises 25%, Net Premium Income Up 17%

Ceigall India

Gets Completion Certificate for Rs 1,660 crore Highway Project

Co Will Undertake O&M of the Stretch at Rs 2.88 Crore per Year

Alert: O&M Is Operation & Maintenance

Aequs

MoCA Rejects Merger With 3 Arms

Evaluating Further Available Courses of Action

Arms Are AeroStructures Manufacturing India, Aequs Engineered Plastics and Aequs Force Consumer Products

Adani Enterprises

Signs MoU With Jabil for 50:50 Data Centre JV

JV to Build AI and Data Centre Equipment in India

JV to Manufacture and Assemble AI Racks, Servers and Storage

RailTel

Gets Rs 49 crore Order From Odisha Education Department

Order for Development of Digital Application Modules

To Be Executed by May 2027

Hindustan Oil

Appoints Debabrata Das as CFO From Oct 16

Allen Joseph Andrade Resigns as CFO From Oct 15

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