ICICI Prudential Life Q2 Results: Profit Rises 25%, Net Premium Income Up 17%

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a 25% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 374 crore for the September quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 299 crore in the same period last year. The insurer also announced a change in its name to ICICI Life Insurance Limited, marking a new phase in its 25-year journey.

Net premium income rose 16.6% to Rs 13,804 crore in the quarter, from Rs 11,843 crore a year earlier, reflecting an increase in premium collections.

The company said its commitment to making “Har Kal Aasaan” for stakeholders would continue to guide its customer-first approach, with a focus on making financial protection simpler, more transparent and more flexible.

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In a separate regulatory filing, the company said Sidharatha Mishra would cease to be senior management personnel from October 14, following his appointment as an additional director with effect from the same date.

Protection And Annuity Segments Drive Growth

According to the exchange filing by the insurer, protection and annuity products during the first half of fiscal 2027 witnessed significant growth. Retail protection grew 47.2% year-on-year, while the annuity segment expanded 50% during the period.

Retail new business sum assured rose 34.9% to Rs 2.32 lakh crore in the first half, indicating an expansion in the coverage offered to customers.

The company attributed its performance amid a challenging macroeconomic environment to its diversified distribution network, customer-focused products and processes, quality parameters, and high risk and capital metrics.

ICICI Prudential Life Share Price Performance

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life slipped close to 3% after the company announced the earnings for the second quarter, despite the jump in profit and net premium income.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 449.95 apiece on the NSE, compared to its previous close at Rs 463.4 apiece.

Having said that, the stock has been under pressure for a long time now, losing more than 33% in 2026 itself.

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