Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, Wipro, JSW Steel, Concor, Eicher Motors, Poonawalla Fincorp & More

Stocks of Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, JSW Steel, Container Corp, Eicher Motors and Poonawalla Fincorp will catch investors' attention on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Earnings (Post Market Hours)

TCS Q4FY26

Net Profit: Rs. 13,718 crore (+29% QoQ)

Revenue: Rs. 70,698 crore (+5.4% QoQ)

EBIT: Rs. 17,870 crore (+5.8% QoQ)

EBIT Margin: 25.3% (vs 25.2% QoQ)

Stocks In Focus

Container Corp (Business Update Q4): Total Throughput: 1.4 Mn TEUs (+6% YoY)

Total Throughput: 1.4 Mn TEUs (+6% YoY) JSW Steel (Business Update Q4 & FY26): FY26 Total Crude Steel Production: 30.14 MT (+8% YoY). Q4 Total Crude Steel Production: 7.49 MT (+0.1% YoY)

ALSO READ: 400% Goodwill Surge: TCS Spent Big in FY26 — But Can It Turn Acquisitions Into Alpha?

Ashiana Housing: The company has acquired 28.55 acres of land in Pune for a new project that carries an estimated sales value potential of Rs. 1,800 crore.

The company has acquired 28.55 acres of land in Pune for a new project that carries an estimated sales value potential of Rs. 1,800 crore. Wipro: The company's board will meet on April 16 to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares.

The company's board will meet on April 16 to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares. Eicher Motors: The company has expanded its EV portfolio by launching the 'Flying Flea' electric motorcycle, priced at Rs. 2.79 lakh.

The company has expanded its EV portfolio by launching the 'Flying Flea' electric motorcycle, priced at Rs. 2.79 lakh. IFB Industries: The company has appointed Sandeep Joseph Abraham as Managing Director and CEO for a five-year term.

The company has appointed Sandeep Joseph Abraham as Managing Director and CEO for a five-year term. Poonawalla Fincorp: The company has opened its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue today, setting the floor price at Rs. 390.26 per share.

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