Stocks To Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, LIC, Eicher Motors, LG Electronics, NTPC Green And Nykaa

Share price of Maruti Suzuki Ltd., Life Insurance Corp., Eicher Motors Ltd., LG Electronics Ltd., NTPC Green Energy Ltd. and FSN-E-commerce Ventures Ltd. will be the stocks in focus on Friday.

Earnings In Focus

Century Plyboards (India), Colgate Palmolive (India), DAM Capital Advisors, Eicher Motors, EIH Associated Hotels, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Electronics Mart India, Hindalco Industries, Indigo Paints, Jubilant Pharmova, Maharashtra Seamless, Minda Corporation, Info Edge (India), The Ramco Cements, Shilpa Medicare, Star Cement, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, TTK Prestige, Unichem Laboratories, NTPC Green Energy, Fortis Healthare, Narayana Hrudayalaya, 3M India, Ircon International, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Max Estates, Greenlam Industries, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital, Gokaldas Exports, Zota Health Care, TruAlt Bioenergy, H.G. Infra Engineering, SMS Pharmaceuticals, Kolte Patil Developers, Prakash Industries, Marsons, Morepen Laboratories

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Earnings Post Market Hours

Juniper Hotels (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 8.6% at Rs 301 crore versus Rs 278 crore.

EBITDA up 13.7% at Rs 133 crore versus Rs 117 crore.

EBITDA margin at 44.0% versus 42.1%.

Net profit down 8.3% at Rs 50.4 crore versus Rs 55 crore.

ITC (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 7.0% at Rs 16,050 crore versus Rs 17,249 crore.

EBITDA up 7.3% at Rs 6,425 crore versus Rs 5,987 crore.

EBITDA margin up 533 bps at 40.03% versus 34.7%.

Net profit up 4.9% at Rs 5,113 crore versus Rs 4,875 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 8 per share.

Rashtriya Chemicals (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 49.6% at Rs 5,581 crore versus Rs 3,730 crore.

EBITDA up 81.6% at Rs 324 crore versus Rs 178 crore.

EBITDA margin up 100 bps at 5.8% versus 4.8%.

Net profit up 157.5% at Rs 186.7 crore versus Rs 72.5 crore.

Nykaa (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 28.4% at Rs 2,648 crore versus Rs 2,062 crore.

EBITDA up 67.2% at Rs 223 crore versus Rs 133 crore.

EBITDA margin up 190 bps at 8.4% versus 6.5%.

Net profit up 286.2% at Rs 78.4 crore versus Rs 20.3 crore.

Sudeep Pharma (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 15.7% at Rs 182.3 crore versus Rs 157.6 crore.

EBITDA up 6.5% at Rs 62.6 crore versus Rs 58.8 crore.

EBITDA margin down 300 bps at 34.3% versus 37.3%.

Net profit up 10.6% at Rs 48.9 crore versus Rs 44.2 crore.

GMM Pfaudler (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 17.0% at Rs 944 crore versus Rs 807 crore.

EBITDA down 9.8% at Rs 75.1 crore versus Rs 83.2 crore.

EBITDA margin down 230 bps at 8.0% versus 10.3%.

Net profit at Rs 17.2 crore versus a loss of Rs 27 crore.

Max Healthcare (Q4, Cons YoY)

Gross Revenue up 10.0% at Rs 2,664 crore.

Net Revenue up 9.0% at Rs 2,541 crore versus Rs 2,326 crore.

Reported Op EBITDA up 8.0% at Rs 682 crore versus Rs 632 crore.

Reported Op EBITDA margin down 40 bps at 26.8% versus 27.2%.

Reported PAT up 3.0% at Rs 387 crore versus Rs 376 crore.

Honasa Consumer (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 23.1% at Rs 657.1 crore versus Rs 533.6 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 77.2 crore versus Rs 27 crore.

EBITDA margin up 660 bps at 11.7% versus 5.1%.

Net profit up 177.9% at Rs 69.2 crore versus Rs 24.9 crore.

The board declared a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Happy Forgings (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 20.4% at Rs 424 crore versus Rs 352 crore.

EBITDA up 30.4% at Rs 133 crore versus Rs 102 crore.

EBITDA margin up 240 bps at 31.5% versus 29.1%.

Net profit up 23.6% at Rs 83.6 crore versus Rs 67.6 crore.

The board declared a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Sun TV (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 6.3% at Rs 883 crore versus Rs 942 crore.

EBITDA down 8.9% at Rs 390.7 crore versus Rs 428.7 crore.

EBITDA margin down 120 bps at 44.3% versus 45.5%.

Net profit down 37.4% at Rs 232 crore versus Rs 370.8 crore.

VA Tech Wabag (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 22.3% at Rs 1,414 crore versus Rs 1,156 crore.

EBITDA up 11.8% at Rs 157.4 crore versus Rs 140.8 crore.

EBITDA margin down 110 bps at 11.1% versus 12.2%.

Net profit up 29.0% at Rs 128.3 crore versus Rs 99.5 crore.

ICRA (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 28.4% at Rs 174.9 crore versus Rs 136.2 crore.

EBITDA up 17.6% at Rs 69.5 crore versus Rs 59.1 crore.

EBITDA margin down 360 bps at 39.8% versus 43.4%.

Net profit down 5.9% at Rs 52.5 crore versus Rs 55.7 crore.

Note: The board declared a massive final dividend of Rs 105 per share, which includes a special dividend of Rs 35 per share.

LIC (Q4, YoY)

Net Premium Income up 11.6% at Rs 1.65 lakh crore versus Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

Net profit up 23.2% at Rs 23,420 crore versus Rs 19,013 crore.

The board declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per share and set May 29 as the record date for a 1:1 bonus issue.

Dr Agarwals Health (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 22.6% at Rs 564 crore versus Rs 460 crore.

EBITDA up 23.3% at Rs 161 crore versus Rs 131 crore.

EBITDA margin up 10 bps at 28.6% versus 28.5%.

Net profit up 21.9% at Rs 39.7 crore versus Rs 32.6 crore.

Welspun Corp (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 9.9% at Rs 4,313 crore versus Rs 3,925 crore.

EBITDA up 9.5% at Rs 503.8 crore versus Rs 460.2 crore.

EBITDA margin flat at 11.7%.

Net profit down 47.0% at Rs 370 crore versus Rs 698 crore.

The board declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

GAIL (Q4, QoQ)

Revenue up 2.1% at Rs 34,773 crore versus Rs 34,051 crore.

EBITDA down 56.6% at Rs 1,152 crore versus Rs 2,655 crore.

EBITDA margin down 450 bps at 3.3% versus 7.8%.

Net profit down 21.2% at Rs 1,262 crore versus Rs 1,603 crore.

GMR Power (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 15.4% at Rs 2,004 crore versus Rs 1,737 crore.

EBITDA up 20.7% at Rs 458.7 crore versus Rs 379.9 crore.

EBITDA margin up 100 bps at 22.9% versus 21.9%.

Net loss at Rs 111.7 crore versus a profit of Rs 43.7 crore.

LG Electronics (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 8.1% at Rs 8,054 crore versus Rs 7,448 crore.

EBITDA down 9.8% at Rs 945.3 crore versus Rs 1,048.1 crore.

EBITDA margin down 240 bps at 11.7% versus 14.1%.

Net profit down 8.2% at Rs 693 crore versus Rs 755 crore.

Datamatics Global (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 4.4% at Rs 519 crore versus Rs 497 crore.

EBITDA up 48.4% at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 74.5 crore.

EBITDA margin up 630 bps at 21.3% versus 15.0%.

Net profit down 1.4% at Rs 44.2 crore versus Rs 44.9 crore.

The board declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Balmer Lawrie Investments (Q4, Cons YoY)

Total Income up 21.8% at Rs 766 crore versus Rs 629 crore.

Net profit up 12.2% at Rs 54.1 crore versus Rs 48.2 crore.

Hindustan Foods (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 16.5% at Rs 1,117 crore versus Rs 959 crore.

EBITDA up 27.4% at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 78 crore.

EBITDA margin up 80 bps at 9.0% versus 8.2%.

Net profit up 31.7% at Rs 41.6 crore versus Rs 31.6 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 5.6% at Rs 8,853 crore versus Rs 8,382 crore.

EBITDA up 0.5% at Rs 1,801 crore versus Rs 1,792 crore.

EBITDA margin down 110 bps at 20.3% versus 21.4%.

Net profit up 2.0% at Rs 921 crore versus Rs 903.5 crore.

Bikaji Foods (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 18.0% at Rs 721 crore versus Rs 611 crore.

EBITDA up 18.5% at Rs 87.7 crore versus Rs 74 crore.

EBITDA margin up 10 bps at 12.2% versus 12.1%.

Net profit up 26.2% at Rs 56.4 crore versus Rs 44.7 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.

Sharda Motor Industries (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 29.6% at Rs 972 crore versus Rs 750 crore.

EBITDA up 12.0% at Rs 112.9 crore versus Rs 100.8 crore.

EBITDA margin down 180 bps at 11.6% versus 13.4%.

Net profit up 6.5% at Rs 89 crore versus Rs 84 crore.

The board declared a final dividend of Rs 20 per share.

Flair Writing (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 8.4% at Rs 323 crore versus Rs 298 crore.

EBITDA up 23.3% at Rs 57.7 crore versus Rs 46.8 crore.

EBITDA margin up 220 bps at 17.9% versus 15.7%.

Net profit up 16.1% at Rs 35.8 crore versus Rs 30.8 crore.

Wakefit Innovations (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 13.5% at Rs 343.6 crore versus Rs 302.6 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 36.4 crore versus Rs 5.9 crore.

EBITDA margin up 870 bps at 10.6% versus 1.9%.

Net profit at Rs 122 crore versus a loss of Rs 26 crore.

Ixigo (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 8.4% at Rs 308 crore versus Rs 284 crore.

EBITDA down 0.8% at Rs 24.5 crore versus Rs 24.7 crore.

EBITDA margin down 70 bps at 8.0% versus 8.7%.

Net profit up 91.0% at Rs 31.9 crore versus Rs 16.7 crore.

Ganesh Ecosphere (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 23.1% at Rs 424 crore versus Rs 344.4 crore.

EBITDA up 2.3% at Rs 52.3 crore versus Rs 51.1 crore.

EBITDA margin down 250 bps at 12.3% versus 14.8%.

Net profit down 2.3% at Rs 23.2 crore versus Rs 23.8 crore.

Lux Industries (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 6.8% at Rs 873 crore versus Rs 818 crore.

EBITDA down 16.2% at Rs 64.2 crore versus Rs 76.6 crore.

EBITDA margin down 200 bps at 7.4% versus 9.4%.

Net profit down 8.75% at Rs 43.9 crore versus Rs 48.1 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Repco Home Finance (Q4, Cons YoY)

Total Income up 6.8% at Rs 454 crore versus Rs 425 crore.

Net profit up 3.5% at Rs 129.1 crore versus Rs 124.7 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Reliance Power (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 4.6% at Rs 1,887 crore versus Rs 1,978 crore.

EBITDA down 2.3% at Rs 576 crore versus Rs 590 crore.

EBITDA margin up 70 bps at 30.5% versus 29.8%.

Net loss at Rs 494 crore versus a profit of Rs 125.6 crore.

The board approved raising up to Rs 6,000 crore via QIP or equity, and up to Rs 3,000 crore via NCDs.

Prestige Estates (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue at Rs 4,074 crore versus Rs 1,528 crore.

EBITDA up 93.2% at Rs 1,045.5 crore versus Rs 541.1 crore.

EBITDA margin down 970 bps at 25.7% versus 35.4%

Stocks To Watch

Tata Capital : The NBFC has successfully allotted NCDs worth Rs 2,950 crore on a private placement basis.

: The NBFC has successfully allotted NCDs worth Rs 2,950 crore on a private placement basis. Tata Steel : The Supreme Court has stayed an Rs 891 crore GST demand that was previously raised against the company.

: The Supreme Court has stayed an Rs 891 crore GST demand that was previously raised against the company. Eicher Motors : The automaker plans to acquire a 50% stake in Volvo Financial Services via a Rs 750 crore investment, effectively forming a 50:50 Joint Venture.

: The automaker plans to acquire a 50% stake in Volvo Financial Services via a Rs 750 crore investment, effectively forming a 50:50 Joint Venture. Indian Overseas Bank : Under its FY27 capital plan, the bank aims to raise equity capital of up to Rs 5,000 crore via an FPO and up to Rs 1,000 crore via Tier-2 bonds.

: Under its FY27 capital plan, the bank aims to raise equity capital of up to Rs 5,000 crore via an FPO and up to Rs 1,000 crore via Tier-2 bonds. Maruti Suzuki : The automaker announced it will hike the prices of its models by up to Rs 30,000 across its portfolio effective June, passing on a portion of sustained input cost increases to the market.

: The automaker announced it will hike the prices of its models by up to Rs 30,000 across its portfolio effective June, passing on a portion of sustained input cost increases to the market. Union Bank : The state-run lender's board will meet on May 26 to mull fundraising options via a QIP, rights issue, or other instruments.

: The state-run lender's board will meet on May 26 to mull fundraising options via a QIP, rights issue, or other instruments. Cholamandalam : The NBFC has allotted non-convertible securities worth Rs 1,000 crore, a figure that includes a greenshoe option of Rs 635 crore.

: The NBFC has allotted non-convertible securities worth Rs 1,000 crore, a figure that includes a greenshoe option of Rs 635 crore. JB Chem : The pharmaceutical company has fixed May 29 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for its final FY26 dividend.

: The pharmaceutical company has fixed May 29 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for its final FY26 dividend. Ola Electric : In a letter to shareholders, the Chairman and MD acknowledged that FY26 volumes were lower than expected. The company is shifting focus from internal combustion engines to EVs and plans to transition its entire vehicle portfolio to locally made, proprietary battery cells by September 2026.

: In a letter to shareholders, the Chairman and MD acknowledged that FY26 volumes were lower than expected. The company is shifting focus from internal combustion engines to EVs and plans to transition its entire vehicle portfolio to locally made, proprietary battery cells by September 2026. Centrum Capital: The financial services firm plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs, alongside an additional Rs 1,000 crore via QIP or a rights issue.

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