Bumper Dividend Alert: This Moody's Affiliate Declares Rs 105/Share Payout; Check Record Date

ICRA Ltd. declared a final bumper dividend of Rs 105 per share, which includes a special dividend of Rs 35 per share, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The record date for the purpose of determing the eligibility of shareholders is July 23. The dividend will be paid on or before Aug. 21.

The company's net profit decreased 6% year-on-year to Rs 52.5 crore, compared to Rs 55.7 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's revenue increased 29% year-on-year to Rs 174.9 crore, in comparison to Rs 136.2 crore in the previous fiscal.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was up 18% year-on-year to Rs 70 crore, from Rs 59 crore in the preceding finanical year. The firm's Ebitda margin narrowed to 39.8% from 43.4%.

ICRA Q4FY26 Highlights (YoY)

Net profit down 5.9% at Rs 52.5 crore vs Rs 55.7 crore

Revenue up 28.4% at Rs 174.9 crore vs Rs 136.2 crore

Ebitda up 17.6% at Rs. 69.5 crore vs Rs. 59.1 crore

Ebitda margin at 39.8% vs 43.4%

Share price of ICRA saw a 0.77% uptick to Rs 5,461.50, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.02% decline in the Nifty 50.

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