Stocks To Watch Today: Marico, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India, Tata Motors PV, Bajaj Finance, Dmart, Lenskart & More

Shares of Marico, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India, Tata Motors PV, Bajaj Finance, Aveneue Supermart and Lenskart will attract investor attention on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Stocks To Watch

Hindustan Zinc: The company delivered a robust performance, achieving its highest-ever first-quarter mined metal production at 268 kt, up 1% YoY and marking the fifth consecutive year of record Q1 mined metal output. Saleable metal production rose 4% YoY to 260 kt, supported by a 6% YoY increase in refined zinc production to 213 kt. However, refined lead production dipped 2% YoY to 47 kt. Silver production remained completely stable at 149 tonnes, while wind power generation stood at 133 million units, remaining broadly in line with seasonal wind conditions.

The company delivered a robust performance, achieving its highest-ever first-quarter mined metal production at 268 kt, up 1% YoY and marking the fifth consecutive year of record Q1 mined metal output. Saleable metal production rose 4% YoY to 260 kt, supported by a 6% YoY increase in refined zinc production to 213 kt. However, refined lead production dipped 2% YoY to 47 kt. Silver production remained completely stable at 149 tonnes, while wind power generation stood at 133 million units, remaining broadly in line with seasonal wind conditions. Coal India: The state-owned miner expanded its total coal supplies by 3.5% YoY to 197.7 MT during Q1 FY27. Fuel supplies to the power sector rose 1.8% YoY to 154.75 MT (with June supplies alone up 5.9% YoY to 51.44 MT), while non-regulated sector supplies grew by a strong 10% YoY to 43.1 MT. Total supplies for June grew 7.5% YoY, and coal dispatch through mechanized FMC infrastructure jumped 23% YoY to 66.76 MT in Q1. To meet surging demand, Coal India successfully liquidated 28.3 MT of pithead coal stock during the quarter.

The state-owned miner expanded its total coal supplies by 3.5% YoY to 197.7 MT during Q1 FY27. Fuel supplies to the power sector rose 1.8% YoY to 154.75 MT (with June supplies alone up 5.9% YoY to 51.44 MT), while non-regulated sector supplies grew by a strong 10% YoY to 43.1 MT. Total supplies for June grew 7.5% YoY, and coal dispatch through mechanized FMC infrastructure jumped 23% YoY to 66.76 MT in Q1. To meet surging demand, Coal India successfully liquidated 28.3 MT of pithead coal stock during the quarter. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (JLR Subsidiary): The premium automotive arm faced headwind pressures as Q1 FY27 wholesale volumes fell 9.2% YoY to 79,300 units, and retail sales declined 15.3% YoY to 80,000 units. Management noted that volumes were severely impacted by temporary supply chain disruptions and the ongoing Jaguar model transition. On the positive side, product premiumization continued as the high-margin product mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender improved to 80.8% compared to 77.2% YoY.

The premium automotive arm faced headwind pressures as Q1 FY27 wholesale volumes fell 9.2% YoY to 79,300 units, and retail sales declined 15.3% YoY to 80,000 units. Management noted that volumes were severely impacted by temporary supply chain disruptions and the ongoing Jaguar model transition. On the positive side, product premiumization continued as the high-margin product mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender improved to 80.8% compared to 77.2% YoY. PC Jeweller (Consolidated): The jewelry retailer recorded a sharp recovery, posting an approximate 21% YoY growth in consolidated revenue for Q1 FY27. Parallelly, the company aggressively fortified its balance sheet by reducing its outstanding debt by 24% during the quarter. Having cleared over 90% of its total debt since its September 2024 bank settlement, PC Jeweller explicitly expects to achieve a completely debt-free status within the current quarter.

The jewelry retailer recorded a sharp recovery, posting an approximate 21% YoY growth in consolidated revenue for Q1 FY27. Parallelly, the company aggressively fortified its balance sheet by reducing its outstanding debt by 24% during the quarter. Having cleared over 90% of its total debt since its September 2024 bank settlement, PC Jeweller explicitly expects to achieve a completely debt-free status within the current quarter. Bajaj Housing Finance: Bajaj Housing Finance saw robust growth, with gross disbursements hitting Rs 19,500 crore in Q1 FY27 (up from Rs 17,506 crore in FY26) and its total AUM growing sequentially by Rs 8,904 crore to reach Rs 1,49,610 crore as of June 2026 (vs Rs 1,20,420 crore in June 2025). Loan assets stood at Rs 1,31,150 crore against Rs 1,05,954 crore last year.

Bajaj Housing Finance saw robust growth, with gross disbursements hitting Rs 19,500 crore in Q1 FY27 (up from Rs 17,506 crore in FY26) and its total AUM growing sequentially by Rs 8,904 crore to reach Rs 1,49,610 crore as of June 2026 (vs Rs 1,20,420 crore in June 2025). Loan assets stood at Rs 1,31,150 crore against Rs 1,05,954 crore last year. Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance recorded a 33.1% YoY jump in disbursements to Rs 19,500 crore, booking 20% more new loans at 16.13 million. Its macro AUM grew 24% YoY to Rs 5.47 lakh crore, adding Rs 36,900 crore in Q1, with its deposit book standing at Rs 68,500 crore.

Bajaj Finance recorded a 33.1% YoY jump in disbursements to Rs 19,500 crore, booking 20% more new loans at 16.13 million. Its macro AUM grew 24% YoY to Rs 5.47 lakh crore, adding Rs 36,900 crore in Q1, with its deposit book standing at Rs 68,500 crore. Central Bank of India: The bank recorded well-rounded business growth in Q1 FY27, with total deposits increasing 11.7% YoY to Rs 4.79 lakh crore and gross advances jumping an impressive 28.8% YoY to Rs 3.55 lakh crore. Low-cost mobilization remained strong as CASA deposits grew 11.1% YoY to Rs 2.23 lakh crore, though the structural deposit mix caused the CASA ratio to contract slightly by 27 bps YoY to 46.61%.

The bank recorded well-rounded business growth in Q1 FY27, with total deposits increasing 11.7% YoY to Rs 4.79 lakh crore and gross advances jumping an impressive 28.8% YoY to Rs 3.55 lakh crore. Low-cost mobilization remained strong as CASA deposits grew 11.1% YoY to Rs 2.23 lakh crore, though the structural deposit mix caused the CASA ratio to contract slightly by 27 bps YoY to 46.61%. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank showcased stellar Q1 FY27 update metrics, with its gross loan book expanding 28.9% YoY to Rs 42,903 crore, notably pushing its secured loan portfolio past the 50% milestone. Total disbursements grew 41.5% YoY to Rs 9,252 crore, led by a 54% YoY surge in MSME, 40.8% in Housing, 101% in Agri, and an astronomical 248.1% jump in Gold loans. Total deposits rose 25.1% YoY to Rs 48,307 crore, anchored by a 37.8% YoY growth in CASA. Asset quality also strengthened as GNPA improved to 2.17% (down from 2.52% YoY), while Micro Banking collection efficiency held strong at 99.68%.

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Marico: Marico reported strong double-digit domestic volume growth, spearheaded by its Parachute Coconut Oil brand hitting its best multi-quarter performance. Supported by softer copra input costs, it expects early-twenties revenue growth and solid profit growth.

Marico reported strong double-digit domestic volume growth, spearheaded by its Parachute Coconut Oil brand hitting its best multi-quarter performance. Supported by softer copra input costs, it expects early-twenties revenue growth and solid profit growth. Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart): The retail major continued its secular growth trajectory as standalone Q1 FY27 revenues rose 15.13% YoY to reach Rs 18,343.49 crore, supported by physical store expansion that took its total footprint to 503 operational stores.

The retail major continued its secular growth trajectory as standalone Q1 FY27 revenues rose 15.13% YoY to reach Rs 18,343.49 crore, supported by physical store expansion that took its total footprint to 503 operational stores. Lenskart: Approved the merger of wholly owned arms Dealskart and Lenskart Eyetech into the parent firm, while setting up an 80:20 manufacturing JV with China's Mingfeng Glassesworld to produce local metal spectacle frames.

Approved the merger of wholly owned arms Dealskart and Lenskart Eyetech into the parent firm, while setting up an 80:20 manufacturing JV with China's Mingfeng Glassesworld to produce local metal spectacle frames. BPCL: Its step-down subsidiary BPRL Ventures acquired the remaining 39.14% stake in Brazil's IBV Brasil Petroleo for Rs 2,312 crore, making it a 100% wholly owned entity.

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