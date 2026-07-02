PB Fintech Block Deal: MacRitchie Investments To Pare 2.6% Stake; Floor Price Fixed

Singapore-based investor MacRitchie Investments Pte. is set to pare its stake in PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, through a block deal worth nearly Rs 1,909 crore, sources told NDTV Profit.

According to the deal terms, MacRitchie Investments will sell 1.19 crore shares, representing a 2.6% stake in PB Fintech, via a block transaction scheduled for Friday.

The floor price for the transaction has been fixed at Rs 1,604 per share, reflecting a discount of around 4.6% to the stock's latest closing price. The total transaction size is estimated at approximately Rs 1,908.8 crore.

Global investment bank Citi is acting as the sole broker for the block deal.

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MacRitchie Investments as of March 2026 held 6.47% stake in the company comprising of 3.56 crore shares.

PB Fintech Q4 Result

PB Fintech's net profit surges 53.5% at Rs 261 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 170 crore in the same quarter of fiscal 2025, according to its stock exchange notification on Wednesday.

Consolidate revenue of Policybazaar parent advanced by 36.7% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 2,061 crore in comparison to Rs 1,508 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 94.3% to Rs 218 crore from Rs 112 crore. Margins expanded to 10.6% from 7.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

The total insurance premium for the quarter stood at Rs 9,217 crore, marking a 46% uptick year-on-year. This rise was led by growth in core online new protection business.

While the company's core insurance revenue was up 40% on a year-on-year basis, its core credit revenue had advanced 7%.

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