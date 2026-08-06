Stocks To Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, LIC, Lupin, Trent And Aurobindo Pharma

Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Life Insurance Corporation of India, Lupin Ltd., Trent Ltd. and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Earnings And Updates

Godrej Agrovet Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit down 16.2% to Rs. 135 crore versus Rs. 161 crore.

Revenue up 9.2% to Rs. 2,855 crore versus Rs. 2,614 crore.

Ebitda down 10.9% to Rs. 240 crore versus Rs. 270 crore.

Ebitda margin at 8.4% versus 10.3%.

Neuland Laboratories Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit to Rs. 147.7 crore versus Rs. 14 crore.

Revenue to Rs. 642 crore versus Rs. 293 crore.

Ebitda to Rs. 222.9 crore versus Rs. 34.5 crore.

Ebitda margin at 34.7% versus 11.8%.

Navin Fluorine Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit to Rs. 243 crore versus Rs. 117.1 crore.

Revenue up 44% to Rs. 1,045 crore versus Rs. 725 crore.

Ebitda up 72.6% to Rs. 357 crore versus Rs. 207 crore.

Ebitda margin at 34.2% versus 28.5%.

Biocon Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit to Rs. 141 crore versus Rs. 31.4 crore.

Revenue up 10% to Rs. 4,336 crore versus Rs. 3,942 crore.

Ebitda up 10.6% to Rs. 847 crore versus Rs. 766 crore.

Ebitda margin at 19.5% versus 19.4%.

Cummins India Q1 (YoY)

Net profit down 7.8% to Rs. 543 crore versus Rs. 589 crore.

Revenue up 17.5% to Rs. 3,426 crore versus Rs. 2,916 crore.

Ebitda down 2.5% to Rs. 617 crore versus Rs. 633 crore.

Ebitda margin at 18% versus 21.7%.

JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit down 28% to Rs. 108 crore versus Rs. 150 crore.

Revenue up 9.4% to Rs. 1,905 crore versus Rs. 1,741 crore.

Ebitda down 16.9% to Rs. 259 crore versus Rs. 312 crore.

Ebitda margin at 13.6% versus 17.9%.

GMM Pfaudler Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit to Rs. 23.9 crore versus Rs. 11.2 crore.

Revenue up 16.4% to Rs. 925 crore versus Rs. 795 crore.

Ebitda down 7.2% to Rs. 93.7 crore versus Rs. 101 crore.

Ebitda margin at 10.1% versus 12.7%.

Aegis Vopak Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit down 7% to Rs. 66 crore versus Rs. 71 crore.

Revenue up 12.4% to Rs. 234 crore versus Rs. 208 crore.

Ebitda up 15.6% to Rs. 179 crore versus Rs. 155 crore.

Ebitda margin at 76.8% versus 74.7%.

Aster DM Quality Care Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit down 81.2% to Rs. 16.1 crore versus Rs. 85.5 crore.

Revenue up 21.6% to Rs. 1,311 crore versus Rs. 1,078 crore.

Ebitda up 27.4% to Rs. 264 crore versus Rs. 207 crore.

Ebitda margin at 20.2% versus 19.2%.

Brigade Hotel Ventures Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit to Rs. 16 crore versus Rs. 6.1 crore.

Revenue up 2.3% to Rs. 127 crore versus Rs. 124 crore.

Ebitda up 1.8% to Rs. 41.7 crore versus Rs. 41 crore.

Ebitda margin at 32.8% versus 33%.

Shree Renuka Sugars Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net loss at Rs. 251 crore versus loss of Rs. 263 crore.

Revenue up 5.5% to Rs. 2,120 crore versus Rs. 2,010 crore.

Ebitda loss at Rs. 50.1 crore versus loss of Rs. 77.5 crore.

PB Fintech Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit up 91.7% to Rs. 163 crore versus Rs. 85 crore.

Revenue up 40% to Rs. 1,888 crore versus Rs. 1,348 crore.

Ebitda to Rs. 139 crore versus Rs. 34 crore.

Ebitda margin at 7.4% versus 2.5%.

GNFC Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit to Rs. 312 crore versus Rs. 83 crore.

Revenue up 39.8% to Rs. 2,238 crore versus Rs. 1,601 crore.

Ebitda to Rs. 393 crore versus Rs. 31 crore.

Ebitda margin at 17.6% versus 1.9%.

Cohance Lifesciences Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net loss at Rs. 24.1 crore versus profit of Rs. 48.9 crore.

Revenue down 23.1% to Rs. 422 crore versus Rs. 549 crore.

Ebitda down 99% to Rs. 1.2 crore versus Rs. 112 crore.

Ebitda margin at 0.3% versus 20.4%.

Datamatics Global Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit up 43.5% to Rs. 72 crore versus Rs. 50 crore.

Revenue up 9.9% to Rs. 514 crore versus Rs. 468 crore.

Ebitda up 33.1% to Rs. 101 crore versus Rs. 75.9 crore.

Ebitda margin at 19.7% versus 16.2%.

eClerx Services Q1 (QoQ, consolidated)

Net profit up 16% to Rs. 164 crore versus Rs. 142 crore.

Revenue up 23.3% to Rs. 1,152 crore versus Rs. 935 crore.

Ebit up 15.1% to Rs. 216 crore versus Rs. 187 crore.

Ebit margin at 18.7% versus 20%.

Bayer CropScience Q1 (YoY, standalone)

Net profit up 15.4% to Rs. 322 crore versus Rs. 279 crore.

Revenue down 4.2% to Rs. 1,835 crore versus Rs. 1,915 crore.

Ebitda up 5.5% to Rs. 368 crore versus Rs. 348 crore.

Ebitda margin at 20% versus 18.2%.

Garware Technical Fibres Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit up 21.6% to Rs. 64.6 crore versus Rs. 53.1 crore.

Revenue up 31.4% to Rs. 482 crore versus Rs. 367 crore.

Ebitda up 32.3% to Rs. 90 crore versus Rs. 68 crore.

Ebitda margin at 18.7% versus 18.5%.

Mayur Uniquoters Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit up 37.8% to Rs. 56.1 crore versus Rs. 40.7 crore.

Revenue up 24.7% to Rs. 269 crore versus Rs. 215.9 crore.

Ebitda up 37% to Rs. 59 crore versus Rs. 43 crore.

Ebitda margin at 21.9% versus 19.9%.

SIS Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit up 9.4% to Rs. 102 crore versus Rs. 93 crore.

Revenue up 29.7% to Rs. 4,604 crore versus Rs. 3,548 crore.

Ebitda up 36.2% to Rs. 207 crore versus Rs. 152 crore.

Ebitda margin at 4.5% versus 4.3%.

Automotive Axles Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 27.6% to Rs. 45.6 crore versus Rs. 35.7 crore.

Revenue up 5.6% to Rs. 517 crore versus Rs. 489 crore.

Ebitda up 25.1% to Rs. 60 crore versus Rs. 48 crore.

Ebitda margin at 11.6% versus 9.8%.

Arisinfra Solutions Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit to Rs. 16.9 crore versus Rs. 3.3 crore.

Revenue up 37% to Rs. 291 crore versus Rs. 212 crore.

Ebitda up 68% to Rs. 30.6 crore versus Rs. 18.2 crore.

Ebitda margin at 10.5% versus 8.6%.

Ajax Engineering Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 5.1% to Rs. 55.6 crore versus Rs. 52.9 crore.

Revenue up 1.7% to Rs. 475 crore versus Rs. 467 crore.

Ebitda down 3.6% to Rs. 59.2 crore versus Rs. 61.4 crore.

Ebitda margin at 12.5% versus 13.2%.

Bikaji Foods Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit up 0.4% to Rs. 60.1 crore versus Rs. 59.9 crore.

Revenue up 12.5% to Rs. 734 crore versus Rs. 653 crore.

Ebitda up 2.9% to Rs. 99 crore versus Rs. 96 crore.

Ebitda margin at 13.5% versus 14.7%.

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit up 25.2% to Rs. 1,033 crore versus Rs. 825 crore.

Revenue up 16.3% to Rs. 9,150 crore versus Rs. 7,868 crore.

Ebitda up 17.3% to Rs. 1,881 crore versus Rs. 1,603 crore.

Ebitda margin at 20.6% versus 20.4%.

Ion Exchange Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit down 91.6% to Rs. 4.1 crore versus Rs. 48.7 crore.

Revenue up 20.1% to Rs. 700 crore versus Rs. 583 crore.

Ebitda down 49.4% to Rs. 31.8 crore versus Rs. 62.9 crore.

Ebitda margin at 4.5% versus 10.8%.

Pace Digitek Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit up 13.1% to Rs. 61.3 crore versus Rs. 54.2 crore.

Revenue up 51.3% to Rs. 555.3 crore versus Rs. 367 crore.

Ebitda up 7.5% to Rs. 86 crore versus Rs. 80 crore.

Ebitda margin at 15.5% versus 21.8%.

Tenneco Clean Air Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit down 1.8% to Rs. 165 crore versus Rs. 168 crore.

Revenue up 20.2% to Rs. 1,545 crore versus Rs. 1,286 crore.

Ebitda up 7.7% to Rs. 247 crore versus Rs. 229 crore.

Ebitda margin at 16% versus 17.8%.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Q1 (YoY, consolidated)

Net profit up 27.9% to Rs. 194 crore versus Rs. 152 crore.

Revenue up 20.8% to Rs. 894 crore versus Rs. 740 crore.

Ebitda up 24% to Rs. 295 crore versus Rs. 238 crore.

Ebitda margin at 33% versus 32.1%.

Earnings Today

Aegis Logistics

The Anup Engineering

Apollo Tyres

Bajaj Electricals

Blue Star

Bosch Home Comfort India

Britannia Industries

Campus Activewear

Chemplast Sanmar

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Edelweiss Financial Services

EIH

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Finolex Industries

Fortis Healthcare

Firstsource Solutions

Goodluck India

Garware Hi-Tech Films

Hindustan Construction Company

HealthCare Global Enterprises

Hero MotoCorp

Hikal

IFB Industries

Igarashi Motors India

India Shelter Finance Corporation

Indraprastha Medical Corporation

Interarch Building Solutions

Le Travenues Technology

J. Kumar Infraprojects

JSW Holdings

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Kewal Kiran Clothing

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Lupin

Samvardhana Motherson International

Muthoot Microfin

NCC

Parag Milk Foods

PG Electroplast

Procter & Gamble Health

Premier Energies

Rain Industries

RateGain Travel Technologies

Sai Life Sciences

Shivalik Bimetal Controls

Shipping Corporation of India

Signatureglobal (India)

S.J.S. Enterprises

Sonata Software

Sula Vineyards

Suprajit Engineering

Suven Life Sciences

TCI Express

Transrail Lighting

Trent

Varroc Engineering

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

Stocks In News

Gland Pharma: Entered a long-term strategic partnership with Neuland Laboratories to establish a sterile API manufacturing suite at Visakhapatnam.

CESC: Allotted Rs. 250 crore of secured non-convertible debentures to Axis Bank.

Cohance Lifesciences: USFDA inspection concluded with five Form 483 observations.

Infosys: Expanded its multi-year AI-led IT transformation partnership with Metsä Group.

Wipro: Launched Enterprise Resilience as a Service with Rubrik.

Bikaji Foods: Approved investment in a Nepal joint venture and incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Abu Dhabi.

United Spirits: Received an FSSAI order restricting sales of certain whisky products from its Madhya Pradesh unit.

Sterlite Technologies: Won a $210 million long-term optical fibre cable supply agreement for 2027–2029.

Oil India: Supreme Court disposed of the Assam land tax case after the state agreed to withdraw the levy. The company must deposit GST on roy within six weeks.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: Shareholders approved raising up to Rs. 1,000 crore through NCDs and approved board appointments.

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