Stocks To Buy Today: Kush Bohra Recommends Union Bank, IKS And More — Check Target Price

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has released his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session. His picks span across the public sector banking, water infrastructure, and healthcare technology sectors, highlighting Union Bank of India, VA Tech Wabag, and IKS.

​Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

​Union Bank of India

Bohra sees technical strength in the PSU banking space, identifying a buying opportunity in Union Bank. He has set staggered upside targets as the stock shows signs of positive momentum.

​Target 1: Rs 194

​Target 2: Rs 199

​Stop Loss: Rs 183

​VA Tech Wabag

In the industrial and water treatment sector, VA Tech Wabag remains a top pick. Bohra advises entering the stock for a potential move toward the 1,450 mark.

​Target 1: Rs 1,417

​Target 2: Rs 1,452

​Stop Loss: Rs 1,347

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​IKS

Bohra has also identified a bullish setup in IKS, a key player in the life sciences and healthcare tech segment. The stock is positioned for a short-term breakout toward the 1,590 level.

​Target 1: Rs 1,555

​Target 2: Rs 1,590

​Stop Loss: Rs 1,480

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

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