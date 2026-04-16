Stocks To Buy Today: Kush Bohra Recommends Union Bank, IKS And More — Check Target Price

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has released his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session. His picks span across the public sector banking, water infrastructure, and healthcare technology sectors, highlighting Union Bank of India, VA Tech Wabag, and IKS.
Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:
Union Bank of India
Bohra sees technical strength in the PSU banking space, identifying a buying opportunity in Union Bank. He has set staggered upside targets as the stock shows signs of positive momentum.Target 1: Rs 194 Target 2: Rs 199 Stop Loss: Rs 183
VA Tech Wabag
In the industrial and water treatment sector, VA Tech Wabag remains a top pick. Bohra advises entering the stock for a potential move toward the 1,450 mark.
Target 1: Rs 1,417Target 2: Rs 1,452 Stop Loss: Rs 1,347
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IKS
Bohra has also identified a bullish setup in IKS, a key player in the life sciences and healthcare tech segment. The stock is positioned for a short-term breakout toward the 1,590 level.
Target 1: Rs 1,555Target 2: Rs 1,590 Stop Loss: Rs 1,480
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