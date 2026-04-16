Five Stocks To Buy Today: Eternal, Power Grid, Vedanta And More | April 16, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on the energy, private banking, diversified metals, and emerging technology sectors.

Top picks include a consensus buy on Eternal, alongside utility major Power Grid, Kotak Bank, unlisted player Pine Labs, and mining giant Vedanta.

​Eternal

Eternal emerged as a consensus pick with dual buy recommendations from leading technical analysts.

​Osho Krishan, Chief Manager of Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, advised buying at Rs 245 for a target range of Rs 260–265, with a stop loss at Rs 235.

​Nilesh Jain, Head AVP of Technical & Derivatives Research at Centrum Broking, also suggested a buy for a target of Rs 259, maintaining a stop loss at Rs 240.

​Power Grid

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, identified a buying opportunity in the state-run utility giant Power Grid. He recommended entering the stock at Rs 312 for an upside target of Rs 330, advising traders to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 302.

​Kotak Bank

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder of SMT Stock Market, sees value in the private banking space with Kotak Bank. She recommended a buy in the Rs 375–385 range. She set staggered targets of Rs 400 and Rs 430, while advising a stop loss at Rs 350.

​Pine Labs

Ambala also highlighted an investment idea for Pine Labs, suggesting an entry in the Rs 175–182 range. Based on her technical view, she set upside targets of Rs 200 and Rs 250, with a stop loss maintained at Rs 155.

​Vedanta (VEDL)

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One sees momentum in the diversified metals and mining sector, placing a buy call on Vedanta. He recommended entering the stock at Rs 766 for a target of Rs 804, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 744.



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