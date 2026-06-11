Stocks To Watch Today: Zee Entertainment, SBI, Honasa Consumer, IIFL Finance, PFC, REC

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., State Bank Of India, Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer Ltd., Bank of Baroda, IIFL Finance Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Thursday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

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UCO Bank : The bank raises its 3-month and 6-month TBLR by 10 basis points to 5.40% and 5.60%, respectively.

SBI: State Bank of India has raised its three to five years FCNR-B deposit rates to a range of 5.25-6.00%. The five year rate has risen by upto 295 bps; 4 to under 5 year FCNR(B) hiked upto 280 bps; and 3 to under 4 year rate is up by nearly 215 bps.

State Bank of India has raised its three to five years FCNR-B deposit rates to a range of 5.25-6.00%. The five year rate has risen by upto 295 bps; 4 to under 5 year FCNR(B) hiked upto 280 bps; and 3 to under 4 year rate is up by nearly 215 bps. Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Zee Entertainment has greenlit raising a minimum of Rs 2,300 crore through one or more phases/tranches to fund strategic and business initiatives; signed up more than a dozen advertisers across sectors including automobiles, FMCG, financial services, beverages and technology for its coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Zee Entertainment has greenlit raising a minimum of Rs 2,300 crore through one or more phases/tranches to fund strategic and business initiatives; signed up more than a dozen advertisers across sectors including automobiles, FMCG, financial services, beverages and technology for its coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Honasa Consumer: The company reports 30% growth in focus categories for FY26 and is targeting a 15% EBITDA margin by unlocking 500 bps.

ALSO READ: Zee Entertainment Approves Fundraise Of At Least Rs 2,300 Crore For Business Initiatives

VMart Retail : Vineet Jain resigns as Chief Operating Officer.

: Vineet Jain resigns as Chief Operating Officer. Bank of Baroda : The bank raises its 1-month, 3-month, and 6-month MCLR by 5 basis points.

: The bank raises its 1-month, 3-month, and 6-month MCLR by 5 basis points. Canara Bank : The bank will raise its 1-month and 3-month MCLR by 5 basis points effective June 12.

: The bank will raise its 1-month and 3-month MCLR by 5 basis points effective June 12. PFC & REC : The government approves the mega-merger of REC into Power Finance Corporation.

: The government approves the mega-merger of REC into Power Finance Corporation. IIFL Finance : The board approves the allotment of $500 million in fixed-rate, senior, secured notes due 2029..

: The board approves the allotment of $500 million in fixed-rate, senior, secured notes due 2029.. Power Grid : The company appoints Venkata S V as CFO, approves a Rs. 485 crore SCADA system upgrade, and secures an 80 billion Yen loan facility.

: The company appoints Venkata S V as CFO, approves a Rs. 485 crore SCADA system upgrade, and secures an 80 billion Yen loan facility. Samvardhana Motherson Intl : The company issues an Rs. 1,600 crore corporate guarantee to its arm MECPL.

: The company issues an Rs. 1,600 crore corporate guarantee to its arm MECPL. Aditya Infotech: The company incorporates a joint venture, Corelink Cable Tech, to manufacture electric cables.

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