'Stocks Should Go Up, Not Down': Trump Puzzled Over Wall Street Reaction To US Jobs Boost

US President Donald Trump on Friday questioned why stock markets reacted negatively to what he described as a strong jobs report, arguing that robust employment growth should be seen as a positive signal for the economy rather than a cause for concern.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “With a great Jobs Report, like just announced, stocks should go up, not down. That's the way it was for 200 years. Growth does not mean inflation! How else can a Country attain GREATNESS??? President DJT.”

The remarks came after the latest US jobs data pointed to continued strength in the labour market, even as investors weighed the implications for monetary policy. While strong employment numbers typically reflect economic resilience, markets can sometimes react negatively if investors believe the data could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated for longer.

Trump rejected the notion that economic growth necessarily leads to higher inflation, arguing that expansion and job creation are essential ingredients for national prosperity.

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The US labour market showed renewed strength in May, with the economy adding 172,000 jobs, significantly exceeding market expectations, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

The report offered fresh evidence that the labour market may be regaining momentum after a prolonged period of uneven job growth. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.3%, while monthly job creation topped the 100,000 mark for a third straight month — a streak not seen since the beginning of 2024. The data suggests hiring activity has remained resilient despite ongoing economic uncertainties.

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