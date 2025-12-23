Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 23

Gold surged to a new record high on Tuesday — marking its 50th record-breaking session this year — as investors reacted to rising geopolitical tensions and expectations of further U.S. rate cuts, according to reports from Bloomberg.

Bullion crossed $4,465 an ounce for the first time, following a 2.4% jump in the previous session, its largest single-day gain in over a month.

Oil prices held steady after a four-day rally, supported by the U.S. blockade of Venezuelan crude shipments.

West Texas Intermediate hovered near $58 a barrel after climbing roughly 5% over the past four sessions, while Brent settled around $62. President Donald Trump reiterated that the U.S. will retain control of the seized oil shipments.