Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 23
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Good morning!
The GIFT Nifty is trading with gains of half a percent near 26,227, indicating a positive open for the benchmark Nifty 50.
US and European index futures are trading lower during Asian trading hours.
S&P 500 futures trading 0.02% lower.
Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.12% higher.
Market Recap
India's benchmark indices continued their rally on Monday. The NSE Nifty 50 settled 206 points or 0.79% higher at 26,172.40 and the BSE Sensex added 638.12 points or 0.79% to close at 85,567.48. The rally was led by Nifty Defence and Nifty IT.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers, as 1,515 stocks declined, 2,791 advanced and 207 remained unchanged on the BSE. Nifty IT gained over 2% in trade; emerged as the top gaining sectoral gainer for the day. Persistent Systems and Wipro are the top gainers in Nifty IT.
US Market Wrap
The holiday-shortened week kicked off with a strong rally in stocks, continuing the bullish trend across Wall Street.
U.S. equities recovered their December losses, with the S&P 500 on track for its eighth consecutive monthly gain — marking the longest winning streak since 2018, Bloomberg reported. Nearly 400 stocks in the index advanced on Monday as the benchmark neared an all-time high, driven by notable gains in megacap names like Tesla and Nvidia.
Asian Market Update
Asian stocks extended their winning streak for a third session, buoyed by the bullish momentum that lifted Wall Street and signaling that the anticipated year-end rally is gaining traction.
MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index edged up 0.3% in early Tuesday trading after a global benchmark closed at a new high. Japan’s Topix added 0.5%, contributing to the region’s positive tone.
Commodity Check
Gold surged to a new record high on Tuesday — marking its 50th record-breaking session this year — as investors reacted to rising geopolitical tensions and expectations of further U.S. rate cuts, according to reports from Bloomberg.
Bullion crossed $4,465 an ounce for the first time, following a 2.4% jump in the previous session, its largest single-day gain in over a month.
Oil prices held steady after a four-day rally, supported by the U.S. blockade of Venezuelan crude shipments.
West Texas Intermediate hovered near $58 a barrel after climbing roughly 5% over the past four sessions, while Brent settled around $62. President Donald Trump reiterated that the U.S. will retain control of the seized oil shipments.
Key Events To Watch
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will visit Sri Lanka, as special envoy of Prime Minister and meet with the Sri Lankan leadership.
RBI will hold Rs 750 billion worth of overnight variable rate repo auction under LAF.
Stocks In News
Cipla: The company launched orally inhaled insulin powder for Diabetes Patients in India.
Saatvik Green: Arm Saatvik solar industries received Rs 486 crore EPC order for the supply of solar PV modules.
Lloyds Enterprises: The company to demerge the consolidated business into a newly formed, Lloyds Realty with a revenue potential of Rs 7000 crore.
Ambuja Cements, ACC: Board approved the amalgamation of ACC & Orient Cement. The merger will optimize costs and improve margins by at least Rs. 100 per metric tonne.
Lloyds Enterprises: Board approved the merger of Lloyds Realty Developers & Indrajit Properties into Lloyds Enterprises, followed by demerger of real estate business into Lloyds Realty. The company to demerge the consolidated business into a newly formed, Lloyds Realty. The revenue potential for the same is Rs 7000 crore.
HCL Tech: HCL Software to acquire AI data analyst agent’s startup Wobby for 4.5 million euros.
Sanghvi Movers: Arm Sangreen future renewables received Rs 428.7 crore order from independent power producers.
Prestige Estates: The company acquired a 25-acre land parcel in Chennai with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 5,000 crore.
VIP Industries: The company appointed Sameer Wanchoo as Chief Marketing Officer.
Groww: The company launched 'Groww Lite', a web-based emergency trading portal, to safeguard users during platform outages and technical glitches.
HFCL: The company opens QIP and approves a floor price of Rs 65.84 apiece.
Antony Waste: Arm received Rs 329 crore order from Thane Municipal Corp to build 600-800 TPD mixed solid waste processing plant.
The Great Eastern Shipping: NCLT approved the voluntary liquidation of arm Greatship Oilfield services.
Adani Energy: Incorporated step-down arm ATSOL Global IFSC.
GPT Infraprojects: The company emerges as L-1 bidder for NHAI's Rs 670 crore order.
Supreme Petrochem: The company temporarily closes operations of Maharashtra plant due to malfunctioning of critical production equipment.
Welspun Corp: The company completed the acquisition of 4.1% stake in arm Welspun specialty solutions via block deal for nearly Rs 109 crore.
Man Industries: IT Department conducted a search on the company and it was concluded on Dec. 22.
UPL: Arm Advanta Holdings to acquire 100% stake in Hybrid Seeds Vietnam company for $2,000.
Banco Products: Arm NRF holding opened a new 11,465 sq m warehouse in Italy.
Algoquant Fintech: The company completed the transfer of depository participant business from Growth Securities to the company.
SRM Contractors: Rupesh Kumar resigned as CEO due to personal reasons.
Paytm: Board approved the incorporation of 2 arms in Indonesia and Luxembourg. Arm Paytm Arab Payments approved the issuance of 76,862 shares to Abbar global opportunities holdings.
Gulf Oil Lubricants: The company appointed Manish Kumar Gangwal as a whole-time director for 5 years.
JK Tyre: Merger of Cavendish Industries with company stands effective from today.
Sigachi Industries: Promoter sold 2.3% stake in the company. The promoter’s stake was reduced to 33.56%.
LIC Housing Finance: The company reduces lending rates to 7.15% on new home loans.
UGRO Capital: The company withdrew proposed issuance of non-convertible debentures under series 2.
Stanley Lifestyles: Hilker far east executed a pact with the co to grant manufacturing & distribution license for Hilker products. Arm Stanley retail to manufacture, retail distribute Hilker products for agreed royalty.
Apollo Micro Systems: Approved the allotment of 11,696 shares upon conversion of warrants.
IPO Offering
Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality: The public issue was subscribed to 1.47 times on day 1. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.34 times), non-institutional investors (1.97 times), retail investors (4.7 times).
IPO Listing
KSH International: The public issue was subscribed to 0.83 times on day 3. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (1.06 times), non-institutional investors (0.42 times), retail investors (0.86 times).
Bulk Deals
Akums Drugs and Pharma: ICICI Prudential MF bought 72.78 lakh shares (4.62%) while RUBY QC Investment Holdings sold 72.78 lakh (4.62%) at Rs 428 apiece.
National Highway Infra Trust: Prazim Trading and Investment Company bought 5.06 crore units while Vidyaniti LLP sold 5.06 crore units at Rs 149.06 apiece.
Insider Trade
D. B. Corp: Promoter D B Power Limited bought 18,632 shares.
Roto Pumps: Promoter Geetanjali Kirloskar sold 200 shares.
Transport Corporation of India: Promoter Bhoruka Supply Chain Solutions bought 3,390 shares.
Jindal Drilling & Industries: Promoter Sudha Apparels bought 3 lakh shares.
Trading Tweak
Board Meeting: Granules (Fundraising), Nibe (Fundraising)
Share to exit anchor Lock-in: GK Energy (2%), Saatvik Green Energy (2%)
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures up by 0.6% to 26,201 at a premium of 29 points.
Nifty December futures open interest down by 4.63%.
Nifty Options on Dec 23: Maximum Call open interest at 26,200 and Maximum Put open interest at 26,100.
Securities in ban period: Sammaan Capital
Currency Check
The rupee pared initial gains and settled 3 paise lower against the Greenback at 89.70 on Monday.
It had opened 24 paise stronger against the US dollar.