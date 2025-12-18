IPO Lock-Ins Worth Rs 2 Lakh Crore To Hit D-Street By March

As many as 108 recently-listed companies will likely have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins released, with a total value of $24 billion, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. This means that shares worth $24 billion will become eligible for trading in the next three months.

"The value pertains to the total lock-up opening shares, but not all of these shares will come for sale as a sizable portion of these shares are also held by the company's promoters and the group itself," said the brokerage.