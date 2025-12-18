Business NewsIPOsIPO Lock-Ins Worth Rs 2 Lakh Crore To Hit D-Street By March
IPO Lock-Ins Worth Rs 2 Lakh Crore To Hit D-Street By March

Stocks such as Vidya Wires, Meesho, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, WeWork India, Lenskart, LG Electronics, NSDL, among several others in the mainboard segment will see their lock-in periods expire.

18 Dec 2025, 08:38 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shares worth Rs 2.1 lakh crore will become eligible for trading in next three months. (Image: Envanto)</p></div>
Shares worth Rs 2.1 lakh crore will become eligible for trading in next three months. (Image: Envanto)
As many as 108 recently-listed companies will likely have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins released, with a total value of $24 billion, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. This means that shares worth $24 billion will become eligible for trading in the next three months.

"The value pertains to the total lock-up opening shares, but not all of these shares will come for sale as a sizable portion of these shares are also held by the company's promoters and the group itself," said the brokerage.

The upcoming unlocks include various sectors, indicating a busy phase for IPO lock-in expirations. Several firms will have their shareholder lock-ins released within the one-month, three-month, and six-month periods. Stocks such as Vidya Wires, Meesho, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, WeWork India, Lenskart Solutions, LG Electronics, NSDL, JSW Cement, among many others in the mainboard segment will see their lock-in periods expire.

One-month lock-in expiry

According to Nuvama, one-month lock-in releases begin on Dec. 18. Fujiyama Power Systems will see the release of five million shares, or 2% of outstanding equity. Further, Capillary Technologies will unlock three million shares on Dec. 19, followed by Excelsoft Tech with six million shares on Dec. 24 and Sudeep Pharma with two million shares on Dec. 26.

In January, Aequs and Meesho will each unlock shares on Jan. 7, with 17 million shares, or 2%, and 110 million shares, or 2% of total outstanding shares, respectively. Vidya Wires will release nine million shares on the same day. Nephrocare Health Services will release five million shares.

Three-month lock-in expiry

Three-month lock-in expiries also begin on Dec. 18, beginning with Euro Pratik Sales, which will unlock three million shares, or 3% of total outstanding shares. VMS TMT and Ivalue Infosolutions will release one million and three million shares, or 5 per cent, respectively, on Dec. 22. Anand Rathi will release three million shares on Dec. 26.

The lock-in expiries extend into 2026, with key releases including WeWork India unlocking 10 million shares on Jan. 6. Tata Capital will unlock 71 million shares on Jan. 7, followed by LG Electronics India with 15 million shares on Jan. 8.

In February, Lenskart Solutions will release 41 million shares on Feb. 4, Physicswallah will unlock 72 million shares, or 3% of total outstanding equity, on Feb. 12, and Meesho will again release 110 million shares, or 2%, on March 9.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Three-month lock-in expiry (Credit:&nbsp;Nuvama Alternative &amp; Quantitative Research)</p></div>

Three-month lock-in expiry (Credit: Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research)

Six-month lock-in expiry

The six-month lock-in period releases begin on Dec. 19, with Oswal Pumps releasing seven million shares on Dec. 26. Arisinfra Solutions will unlock 36 million shares, representing 44% of its total outstanding equity on the same day.

Among other big names, HDB Financial Services will release 481 million shares or 58% on Jan. 2, and Sambhv Steel Tubes with unlock 142 million shares on Jan. 5. Further, Urban Company is scheduled to unlock 941 million shares, or 66% of its outstanding equity, on March 17.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Six-month lock-in expiry (Credit:&nbsp;Nuvama Alternative &amp; Quantitative Research)</p></div>

Six-month lock-in expiry (Credit: Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research)

