Buy, Sell Or Hold: Varun Beverages, Lupin, Taril, Fortis Health, Siemens Energy — Ask Profit
Analysts also gave their views on Urban Company.
Should you add shares of Varun Beverages Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Lupin Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Fortis Healthcare Ltd. stock at an attractive price?
Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP, Head of Research at Globe Capital and Saurabh Jain, Equity Head Research at SMC Global Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Varun Beverages (CMP: Rs 485.70)
Saurabh: Buy
On the operational front, with addition of chips to cold drinks the company seems to be doing good.
Good to buy in a staggered manner for one year.
The acquisition will strengthen their position.
Summer season will bring in more activity.
Lupin (CMP: Rs 2,126)
Gaurav: Hold
Looks upbeat on the charts.
Good consolidation has already taken place.
I see it heading towards 2,300 and later 2,400 levels.
Hold on to your positions.
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 297.80)
Saurabh: Hold
Bullish on the electric equipment sector.
Taril is a good company.
Good to hold.
Siemens Energy India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2616.55)
Gaurav: Sell
Looking absolutely weak on the charts.
Better to reduce position.
Fortis Healthcare (CMP: Rs 913.95)
Saurabh: Hold/Buy
Hospital stocks are doing good.
Company looks good to me.
Apollo hospitals also a good counter to buy.
Urban Company (CMP: Rs 124.90)
Saurabh: Hold for long term
It is newly listed company.
Management quite confident of new areas they are venturing into.
Future looks good for the company 2-3 years down the line.