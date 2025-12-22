BSE Shares End Higher After Reports Indicate Launch Of New Monthly Index Options

BSE Ltd.'s stock settled 3.24% higher on Monday after reports stated that the exchange plans on launching more monthly index option products.

The shares closed at Rs 2,771.90 apiece, after rising as much as 3.7% to Rs 2,784.20 apiece intra-day.

The Asia's oldest bourse is also reportedly planning to modify its BANKEX index to increase participation and liquidity. The move, if executed, aims to enhance the exchange's competitiveness against contemporaries in the index derivatives space.

Further, BSE may develop other monthly derivative products and solidify its GIFT City operations, as per reports.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India had rolled out six major changes to the norms that dictate trading in the derivatives market in order to safeguard investors’ interests last year

Rationalisation of weekly derivatives and recalibrated contract size were some of rules that the markets regulator introduced in order to make trading rules for futures and options more stringent. These changes were effective from Nov. 20, 2024, apart from intraday positioning monitoring.