Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty Above 26,100, Sensex Gains Over 500 Points; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Lead Gains

Shares of Infosys Ltd. are buzzing on Monday's trade, which comes on the back of Friday's anomaly in the NYSE that saw the company's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) spiking up to 40%.

The scrip rose as much as 3.33% to Rs 1,693.20 apiece on Monday, the highest level since March 10. It pared gains to trade 2.46% higher at Rs 1,638 apiece, as of 9:38 a.m. This compares to a 0.61% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 12.68% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.95 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.59.

Out of 51 analysts tracking the company, 37 maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 5.4%.