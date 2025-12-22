Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty Above 26,100, Sensex Gains Over 500 Points; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Lead Gains
Tata Steel, Infosys, Varun Beverages, Tech Mahindra, Rites and Shriram Finance are some of the stocks to watch today.
Infosys Share Price Live Update: Stock Hits Nine-Month High
Shares of Infosys Ltd. are buzzing on Monday's trade, which comes on the back of Friday's anomaly in the NYSE that saw the company's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) spiking up to 40%.
The scrip rose as much as 3.33% to Rs 1,693.20 apiece on Monday, the highest level since March 10. It pared gains to trade 2.46% higher at Rs 1,638 apiece, as of 9:38 a.m. This compares to a 0.61% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has fallen 12.68% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.95 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.59.
Out of 51 analysts tracking the company, 37 maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 5.4%.
Nifty 50 Live Today: All Sectors Turn Green
On NSE, all 15 sectors were in the green. Nifty Metal and Nifty Defence lead the gains.
Broader markets were also in the green, with the NSE Midcap 150 trading 0.64% higher and NSE Smallcap was trading 0.56% higher.
Nifty 50 Live Today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Lead Gains
Mahindra & Mahindra and UltraTech Cement weighed on the Nifty 50 index.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Shriram Finance added to the Nifty 50 index.
Stock Market Today: Nifty Opens Above 26,000, Sensex Gains Over 300 Points
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened higher on Monday. The Nifty 50 opened 0.34% higher at 26,055.85 extending gains for the second day and Sensex opened 0.25% up at 85,145.90.
Stock Market Live Update: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher Pre-Open
At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 89.45 points or 0.34% higher at 26,055.85. The BSE Sensex was up 0.33% or 276.93 points at 85,206.29.