Multibaggers To Margin Pain: Why Pump Manufacturers Declined In 2025

After a stellar multibagger run in 2024, India’s pump manufacturing sector hit a rough patch in 2025, with leading stocks posting sharp year-to-date declines amid margin pressures and tender price resets.

Shakti Pumps has fallen 35.8%, Roto Pumps dipped 28%, while newly listed Oswal Pumps is also down 14.7% since its June debut.

The correction follows aggressive profit-taking and a structural shift in input costs.

The sharp drop in prices of solar panels, which account for nearly 80% of a solar pump system’s cost, have triggered fresh tenders at lower prices. Companies holding old inventory purchased at higher rates now face margin erosion or potential write-downs, leading to downward revisions in topline expectations and valuation derating.