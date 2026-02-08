'Zomato Isn't For Everyone': Ex-Employee's LinkedIn Post Goes Viral After Founder Deepinder Goyal's Message

An ex-Zomato employee's LinkedIn post reflecting on work, responsibility and belonging has gone viral, days after founder Deepinder Goyal invited former employees to return to the company.

The post, written from personal experience, focuses on what it meant to work at Zomato during its growth years and why the time spent there continued to shape life and career long after leaving.

The renewed attention to the post followed Goyal's message on X calling former employees back, but the LinkedIn reflection centres on memory and work culture rather than recruitment.

A Job That Went Beyond Routine

“It is not ‘just a job'. It never will be,” the former employee wrote. “If you want to clock in and clock out, you won't survive Zomato.”

The post described the work as demanding and said growth came through responsibility rather than structure. “The people who grew there gave it their all,” the writer said, adding that trust was placed in employees early.

Learning Through Early Responsibility

The LinkedIn post traced the author's journey from handling small advertising deals to managing significantly larger assignments. “Real growth happens between the numbers,” the writer said.

“They trust you before you are ready,” the post added, recalling being put in charge of a large budget in the mid-twenties.

Relationships That Lasted

A large part of the post focused on personal connections formed at the company. “They say you don't make real friends at work. I disagree,” the writer said.

Sharing a recent photo with former colleagues, the post said life had taken different paths since the early years. “Some became founders, some parents, some got married, some moved countries,” it read.

Founder's Call

The LinkedIn post followed a message by Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal on X, where he invited former employees to return, whether they had left by choice or otherwise.

“I know that for many of you, Zomato didn't have the environment, or the leadership you needed at the time,” Goyal wrote. He said the company was now more organised and that over 400 people were working at Eternal in their second or third stints.

“If you think the door is closed, it's not,” he wrote. “I want you back.”

