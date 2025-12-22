Eyeing Santa Rally? Jupiter Wagon, Ola Electric, NBCC Likely Gainers Among Small Cap Stars

Small-cap stocks are once again taking the lead as the Indian stock market heads into the year-end, with historical trends pointing towards a strong Santa Claus Rally for the segment. Data shows that small caps have consistently outperformed mid-caps and large caps during this seasonal period, reinforcing investor optimism as the calendar turns.

The Santa Claus Rally typically refers to the last five trading sessions of December and the first two sessions of January. Over this window, small caps have delivered a remarkable 100%-win rate, making them the most consistent performers among market segments.