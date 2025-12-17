Nifty To Hit 30,000? HSBC, JPMorgan, Nomura, Others Set Bullish 2026 Target For D-Street

HSBC believes Indian equities will be in a stronger position in 2026, noting that the bulk of earnings downgrades now appears to be behind the market. Jefferies echoes this optimism, expecting India’s relative performance versus other emerging markets to improve next year. It also believes the worst for the rupee is over, which could ease a key macro risk that has weighed on sentiment.

Bank of America takes a more cautious view on valuations, arguing that there is limited scope for further multiple expansion. According to BofA, any market upside will need to be earnings-led. It expects cuts to Nifty earnings estimates to moderate, followed by an acceleration in growth as operating conditions stabilise. Nomura’s outlook similarly hinges on a recovery in corporate earnings, driven by easing cost pressures and improving demand across several sectors.