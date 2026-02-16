Mumbai Water Metro Project To Roll Out From December In Phases

The Mumbai water metro project, which envisages introducing battery-powered ferries to ease traffic congestion in the metropolis and its adjoining areas, is expected to roll out from December in phases, Maharashtra Ports Minister Nitesh Rane said on Monday.

Talking to PTI here, Rane said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on water metro in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is expected to be submitted by his department by Feb. 28.

The state government has chalked out six to eight routes in the MMR to be connected through a network of electric-powered boats under the water taxi project which is estimated to cost Rs. 1,200 crore, according to the minister.

He said after the DPR is submitted, discussions would be held with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on feasibility of routes and two of the finalized routes would be taken up first for implementation.

"We have decided to start with Mumbai city and then move to the wider MMR (which includes areas of adjoining districts)," Rane informed.

Water metro services within Mumbai city will focus around Nariman Point-Worli-Bandra-Juhu-Versova routes, said the minister, adding "We plan to take up two routes in the first phase."

"Once the Radio Club jetty near the Gateway of India in south Mumbai is ready, water metro will take just 40 minutes to ferry people to the Navi Mumbai International Airport," he noted.

Rane said formal announcement regarding the project, modelled on the Kochi water metro in Kerala, will be made by Fadnavis in the state budget to be presented on March 6.

