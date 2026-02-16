Spy Games: MHA Tightens Social Media Rules For Cops To Counter Pakistani Honeytraps

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a nationwide alert to police forces over a surge in alleged “honey-trapping” attempts by Pakistani intelligence operatives, warning that officers are being targeted through fake social media profiles to extract sensitive information.

In a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) circulated in November 2025 through the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D), the ministry outlined new safeguards for safe social media usage, The Times of India reported.

Fake Profiles, Familiar Tactics

According to the SOP, foreign operatives are increasingly using platforms such as Facebook, X, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram and LinkedIn to befriend security force personnel. Many profiles allegedly pose as journalists, researchers, defence analysts or retired officials — often featuring photographs of “young, attractive women” designed to build trust and initiate personal conversations.

Authorities say the aim is to gradually solicit sensitive operational details, classified documents, or access to official systems.

Key Directives For Security Personnel

The MHA has advised police personnel not to disclose their official identity on social media, limit visibility to trusted contacts, reject unknown friend requests, avoid linking accounts, and refrain from using social platforms for official communication. Officers have also been urged to use strong passwords, enable two-factor authentication, review privacy settings regularly, and avoid suspicious links or unverified apps.

The SOP warns that sharing confidential information online — even unintentionally — could lead to disciplinary action or criminal charges.

What Happens If An Officer Is Compromised?

If an officer is suspected of being compromised, the SOP mandates immediate seizure of digital devices to prevent deletion of data. This will be followed by questioning in coordination with the Intelligence Bureau. State police counter-intelligence units will monitor compliance and coordinate with central agencies.

A Broader Hybrid Warfare Concern

Security agencies see honey-trapping as part of a broader hybrid warfare strategy, with several Army, Navy and Air Force personnel allegedly targeted online in recent years.

In 2018, a BrahMos Aerospace engineer was arrested for allegedly sharing technical details with a Pakistani operative using fake identities. In 2020, multiple Indian Navy personnel were arrested in a similar social media-linked espionage case. Reports in early 2026 indicate such attempts persist, including an alleged case in Rajasthan involving sensitive images shared with handlers across the border.

Malware, Blackmail And Psychological Targeting

Investigators say the modus operandi often includes, creation of fake female profiles to initiate contact, deployment of malware such as GravityRAT to access devices, targeting individuals perceived as vulnerable or disgruntled., extortion using compromising photos or chats.

Government's Counter-Measures

In response, security forces have tightened social media rules, restricted smartphone use in sensitive installations, and stepped up digital awareness campaigns. Intelligence units are also monitoring digital footprints more closely, with strict penalties for violations.

