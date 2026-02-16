FPIs Remain Net Sellers, Offload Shares Worth Over Rs 970 Crore

Foreign portfolio investors began the week by offloading Rs 972 crore worth of Indian equities, and remained net sellers for a second consecutive session on Monday.

In Friday's session, the overseas investors had sold Rs 7,395.41 crore worth of stocks.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,666.98 crore. In Friday's session, they had purchased equities worth Rs 5,553.96 crore.

Last week, FPIs had largely infused money into Indian equities, barring Friday's session. On Thursday, they had bought Rs 108 crore, while DIIs bought 277 crore.

On Wednesday, the overseas investors bought Rs 944 crore worth of Indian stocks, while domestic investors had net sold Rs 125 crore worth of shares.

The spike in FPI buying had come after the fine print of the India-US trade deal emerged two weeks ago, which showed several export-oriented Indian sectors benefiting.

In the three-month period ended Dec. 31, 2025, DIIs held about 24.8% of holdings in Nifty 50 stocks, whereas the FPI ownership declined to 24.3%.

FPIs had first turned net buyers a day after the trade deal was inked. In the first 16 days of February, they have infused more than Rs 13,000 crore in Indian equities, aided by improving risk sentiment in the geoeconomic space.

So far this year, Rs 22,380 crore worth of equities have been sold by the FPIs.

Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks reversed their course to trade at day's high after opening lower, ending days of losing streak. The BSE Sensex rose over 650 points to 83,277, recovering over 1,000 points from the day's low. and the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.8% to end near 25,700. The giants in the benchmark indices were led by HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Thirteen out of 15 sectoral gauges tracked by NSE ended lower, led by the NSE Nifty Energy Index's 1.9% rally. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty Auto Index was the top sectoral loser, down 0.7%.

