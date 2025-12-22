Business NewsMarketsGold And Silver: After Historic 2025 Rally, 2026 Outlook Signals Gains With Volatility
ADVERTISEMENT

Gold And Silver: After Historic 2025 Rally, 2026 Outlook Signals Gains With Volatility

Experts advise holding gold for stability and adding silver selectively for growth, while avoiding FOMO-driven bets.

22 Dec 2025, 12:44 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>As investors look ahead to 2026, both metals retain upside potential, but with heightened volatility and risks of sharp corrections. (Image source: Unsplash)</p></div>
As investors look ahead to 2026, both metals retain upside potential, but with heightened volatility and risks of sharp corrections. (Image source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Gold and silver delivered blockbuster performances in 2025, marking one of the strongest rallies in recent history.

Silver stole the spotlight, surging nearly 130% during the year, while gold posted exceptional gains driven by geopolitical uncertainty, sustained ETF inflows, and central bank buying.

As investors look ahead to 2026, both metals retain upside potential—but with heightened volatility and risks of sharp corrections.

Gold Outlook for 2026

Gold’s structural drivers, geopolitical risks, central bank accumulation, and ETF demand, remain intact, providing a firm long-term foundation. However, analysts caution against chasing momentum blindly.

“While the fundamental backdrop remains strong, some catalysts may gradually mature, leading to intermittent price or time-based corrections,” according to Amit Kedia Advisories.

Gold retains 10% to 12% upside, with prices expected to approach Rs 1,50,000 per 10 grams and international levels near $4,820. On the downside, support lies around USD 3,420, with a deeper 15% to 20% correction not entirely ruled out if risk sentiment improves or ETF flows reverse.

For investors, experts recommend continuing exposure through Gold ETFs and adopting a disciplined SIP approach to manage volatility.

ALSO READ

Gold Hits Record High, Silver Trades Higher — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities
Opinion
Gold Hits Record High, Silver Trades Higher — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities
Read More

Silver Outlook for 2026

Silver’s rally in 2025 reaffirmed its reputation for momentum-driven moves, but history suggests caution.

“Corrections of 28% to 30% cannot be ruled out, particularly if ETF-driven demand weakens,” according to Kedia Advisory.

Despite this, silver carries 20% to 25% upside potential, with MCX prices seen in the Rs 2,45,000 to Rs 2,50,000 range and global prices around $72.5–74.

Structurally, silver’s role as a “digital-age metal” is strengthening, supported by industrial demand from clean energy, solar, data centres, and electrification. If supply constraints persist, the long-term target of $100 remains realistic.

Both metals offer portfolio diversification benefits, but the path ahead will be volatile.

“Investors should continue to hold gold and add exposure in a disciplined manner,” the analyst emphasised. Experts advise holding gold for stability and adding silver selectively for growth, while avoiding FOMO-driven bets.

ALSO READ

Gold Hovers Near Record And Platinum Extends Rally After CPI
Opinion
Gold Hovers Near Record And Platinum Extends Rally After CPI
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT