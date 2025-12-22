Gold Hits Record High, Silver Trades Higher — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities
Spot gold saw sustained gains, continuing the momentum from the previous week, with bullion hovering near $4,372.80 an ounce.
Gold prices in India hit record highs, and have only now dipped marginally to Rs 134,4800, with silver witnessing an uptick at Rs 207,960 on Monday, according to the India Bullion Association.
In 2025, gold and silver delivered remarkable gains, ranking among the most impressive rallies in recent memory. Silver emerged as the standout performer, soaring by nearly 130% over the year, while gold recorded substantial growth fueled by geopolitical risks, persistent ETF inflows, and robust central bank purchases.
Bloomberg also reported that geopolitical tensions have further strengthened the safe-haven appeal of precious metals. The United States has tightened its oil blockade on Venezuela, increasing pressure on President Nicolás Maduro’s government, while Ukraine carried out its first attack on a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea.
Gold Price Today: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices
In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 134,010 per 10 gm, and in Mumbai, it stood at Rs 134,240 on Monday.
In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 134,340, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 134,060 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity in Chennai was the highest at Rs 134,630 per 10 gm.
The three-month forward prices for the yellow metal are higher at $4,403.60.
Silver Price Today: Spot and Future Prices
The precious metal's price traded at Rs 207,960 per kilogram on Dec. 22, according to the India Bullion Association.
The three-month forward prices for the white metal were also trading higher at $68.36, and spot silver also marginal gains at $68.05.