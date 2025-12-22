Gold Hits Record High, Silver Trades Higher — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities

Gold prices in India hit record highs, and have only now dipped marginally to Rs 134,4800, with silver witnessing an uptick at Rs 207,960 on Monday, according to the India Bullion Association.

Meanwhile, spot gold saw sustained gains, continuing the momentum from the previous week, with bullion hovering near $4,372.80 an ounce.

In 2025, gold and silver delivered remarkable gains, ranking among the most impressive rallies in recent memory. Silver emerged as the standout performer, soaring by nearly 130% over the year, while gold recorded substantial growth fueled by geopolitical risks, persistent ETF inflows, and robust central bank purchases.

Bloomberg also reported that geopolitical tensions have further strengthened the safe-haven appeal of precious metals. The United States has tightened its oil blockade on Venezuela, increasing pressure on President Nicolás Maduro’s government, while Ukraine carried out its first attack on a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea.