Business NewsMarketsGold Hits Record High, Silver Trades Higher — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities
ADVERTISEMENT

Gold Hits Record High, Silver Trades Higher — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities

Spot gold saw sustained gains, continuing the momentum from the previous week, with bullion hovering near $4,372.80 an ounce.

22 Dec 2025, 07:17 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Gold and silver delivered blockbuster performances in 2025, marking one of the strongest rallies in recent history. (Image: Unsplash)</p></div>
Gold and silver delivered blockbuster performances in 2025, marking one of the strongest rallies in recent history. (Image: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Gold prices in India hit record highs, and have only now dipped marginally to Rs 134,4800, with silver witnessing an uptick at Rs 207,960 on Monday, according to the India Bullion Association.

Meanwhile, spot gold saw sustained gains, continuing the momentum from the previous week, with bullion hovering near $4,372.80 an ounce.

In 2025, gold and silver delivered remarkable gains, ranking among the most impressive rallies in recent memory. Silver emerged as the standout performer, soaring by nearly 130% over the year, while gold recorded substantial growth fueled by geopolitical risks, persistent ETF inflows, and robust central bank purchases.

Bloomberg also reported that geopolitical tensions have further strengthened the safe-haven appeal of precious metals. The United States has tightened its oil blockade on Venezuela, increasing pressure on President Nicolás Maduro’s government, while Ukraine carried out its first attack on a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea.

ALSO READ

Silver Hits Record High On Rate-Cut Bets And Geopolitical Strife
Opinion
Silver Hits Record High On Rate-Cut Bets And Geopolitical Strife
Read More

Gold Price Today: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices

In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 134,010 per 10 gm, and in Mumbai, it stood at Rs 134,240 on Monday.

In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 134,340, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 134,060 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity in Chennai was the highest at Rs 134,630 per 10 gm.

The three-month forward prices for the yellow metal are higher at $4,403.60.

Silver Price Today: Spot and Future Prices

The precious metal's price traded at Rs 207,960 per kilogram on Dec. 22, according to the India Bullion Association.

The three-month forward prices for the white metal were also trading higher at $68.36, and spot silver also marginal gains at $68.05.

ALSO READ

Gold, Silver May Take Breather On US Data, Low Volumes: Analysts
Opinion
Gold, Silver May Take Breather On US Data, Low Volumes: Analysts
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT