Lenskart Q3 Results: Profit Swells Exponentially To Rs 131 Crore, Revenue Jumps Nearly 40%

Lenksart Solutions Ltd. logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 131 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, marking a multifold uptick as compared to Rs 1.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to the consolidated financial results declared on Tuesday.

The eyewear firm's revenue saw a rise of 38.3% to Rs 2,308 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 1,669 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was up 62.1% at Rs 2,713 crore from the prior financial year's Rs 1,674 crore.

Lenskart Q3 FY26 Results (Cons,YoY)

Net profit at Rs 131 crore vs Rs 1.9 crore

Revenue up 38.3% at Rs. 2,308 crore vs Rs 1,669 crore

Ebitda at Rs 464 crore vs Rs 212 crore

Ebitda Margin at 20.1% vs 12.7%

Before the quarterly results were declared, shares of Lenskart closed 0.5% lower at Rs 473 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.07% rise in the benchmark Nifty.

