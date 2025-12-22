Silver Hits Record High On Rate-Cut Bets And Geopolitical Strife

Silver rose to a record and gold pushed higher on worsening geopolitical tensions and expectations for more Federal Reserve rate cuts next year.

The white metal advanced as much as 0.6% to $67.5519 an ounce. Silver has been buoyed by speculative inflows and lingering supply tightness after a historic short squeeze in October. The total trading volume for silver futures in Shanghai spiked earlier this month to levels near those seen during the crunch a couple of months ago.

Spot gold advanced to nearly $4,365 an ounce – within $20 of an all-time high – having risen for the last two weeks. Traders are betting the Fed will cut interest rates twice in 2026 after a slew of economic data last week did little to provide more clarity on the outlook, though US President Donald Trump has advocated for aggressively lowering rates. Looser monetary policy is a tailwind for gold and silver, which don’t pay interest.