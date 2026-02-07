WATCH: The Over That Silenced Wankhede, Shadley van Schalkwyks Triple Blow Against India In T20 World Cup Opener

Defending champions India were left reeling in their tournament opener on home turf at the Wankhede Stadium as USA pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk produced a stunning triple-wicket over to rip through the hosts' top order. The 37-year-old struck thrice in the final over of the powerplay, reducing India from 45/1 to 46/4 in the blink of an eye.

After losing Abhishek Sharma to a golden duck in the second over, India steadied the innings through a 37-run stand between Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma. USA, however, were guilty of missed chances, putting down both batters in consecutive overs.

Van Schalkwyk was the culprit in the fourth over as Tilak drove one straight back at the bowler, who could not cling on. Kishan then got a life in the next over when Shubham Ranjane spilled a sharp chance at backward point.

A Power-Packed End To The Powerplay

Van Schalkwyk more than made amends in the sixth over. He outfoxed Kishan (20 off 16 balls) with an off-pace delivery outside off, inducing a miscued lofted stroke that found the fielder in the deep.

He followed it up by bouncing out the other set batter, Tilak (25 off 16), whose attempted pull picked out the man at midwicket. Sensing hesitation in the new batter, van Schalkwyk then rolled his fingers over another slower bouncer to Shivam Dube, who top-edged to Saurabh Netravalkar at short fine leg.

Dube departed for a golden duck, the second Indian batter to do so in the innings, as USA capped a remarkable powerplay, breathing life into hopes of an unlikely upset against the hosts.

Who is Shadley Claude van Schalkwyk?

Shadley Claude van Schalkwyk (born August 5, 1988, Cape Town) is a South Africa-born all-rounder who represents the United States in international cricket. A left-handed batter and right-arm medium-fast bowler, he came through South Africa's domestic system, making his first-class debut for Western Province in 2008.

A product of Wynberg Boys' High School, an institution that counts Jacques Kallis and Allan Lamb among its alumni, van Schalkwyk later moved to the USA, working his way through Minor League Cricket before earning opportunities in Major League Cricket with the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

He made his T20I debut for the USA in 2024 and arrived at this World Cup with 15 wickets in 14 T20Is. His burst against India is the defining moment of his international career so far, a six-ball spell that thrust an unfamiliar name into the spotlight.

